Cathedral City, CA

Cat City Drag Race Starts in Three Weeks at Trunks Bar in Cathedral City

By Chris Parman
discovercathedralcity.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Drag Race that has everyone talking throughout the Coachella Valley is the Cathedral City Drag Race! Hosted by Reigning Royalty Angelique VaGorgeous, this Race starts off with Celebrity Judge and Drag Legend Tommi Rose along with four other judges including Councilmember Mark Carnevale on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Trunks Bar in Cathedral City. Cocktails begin at 6 pm and the Race starts promptly at 7 pm. Get there early to find your seat and don’t forget to stop at the ATM to get some tip money for the contestants! OK.

