Photo: The Killing stars Sofie Gråbøl and is now available on Topic. Photo courtesy of Topic / Provided by Falco Ink with permission. The Killing (Forbrydelsen), a Danish TV series from a couple years ago, recently premiered on the Topic streaming service in North America. The murder mystery’s first season follows Detective Sarah Lund (Sofie Gråbøl) as she looks into the killing of a young girl. The case comes to her attention at a most auspicious time: Sarah is about to leave the country for Sweden, and this murder keeps her grounded and searching for answers.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO