Stress is a natural part of life, but it has become an epidemic in the workplace. Employees are experiencing more stress than ever before, and they’re taking that stress home with them. As a result, there is greater absenteeism from work, higher employee turnover rates, and lower productivity levels at work. All these things have directly affected company profits over the last few years, which means that companies need to do something about this problem immediately or risk being out of business soon.

