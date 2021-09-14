US Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By MILLER: Human trafficking happens, even here
 9 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;77;55;72;65;A stray t-shower;SSE;5;74%;74%;3. Albuquerque, NM;93;66;90;63;Sunny and very warm;ESE;6;22%;0%;7. Anchorage, AK;55;47;54;45;Cloudy;SSE;7;64%;70%;1. Asheville, NC;81;60;83;59;Partly sunny;SSE;4;66%;21%;7. Atlanta, GA;87;67;87;69;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;4;63%;30%;7. Atlantic City, NJ;86;73;80;74;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;77%;12%;6. Austin, TX;87;71;84;71;Humid with a...

Up to 16-foot waves forecast near Chicago

Cooler weather is landing right on cue for the first day of Autumn. But first, the system delivering the cooler temps will soak the eastern third of the country, bring strong winds and 10 to 18-foot waves on some of the Great Lakes. A strong storm system is forecast to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Lakeshore Flood Warning At Indiana Beaches

CHICAGO (CBS) — With strong low pressure over the eastern Great Lakes, the northwest wind flow here will keep high waves along the Indiana beaches for the rest of the day Thursday. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) The low for Thursday night is 52 with clearing skies. Finally, the system departs, and we spent Friday with a ridge of high pressure parked overhead. This will bring lots of sun and warmer temperatures on Friday. The high is 79. (Credit: CBS 2) We are watching the next cold front developing across the Dakotas. This will bring rain after dark to our area Friday. (Credit: CBS 2) It’s a fast mover, so clearing beautifully for the weekend. The high for Saturday is 70 with sunny skies. For Sunday, the high is 77 with mostly sunny skies.
INDIANA STATE
Michigan passes 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has recorded more than 1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, the health department said Wednesday. The state crossed that threshold by reporting 6,079 new cases over the last two days. There have been at least 20,781 deaths in Michigan linked to COVID-19.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cast a line: Michigan is the second best state for fishing

Cast a line in Pure Michigan as it's the second best state in the nation for fishing, per a new survey produced by LawnLove, a national lawn management service. Michigan is making waves in the fishing world. The state is second only to Alaska. Michigan's performance is no surprise —...
MICHIGAN STATE
Associated Builders and Contractors of Greater Michigan honors locals

ABC Greater Michigan Chapter recently held its annual meeting and awards presentation at Apple Mountain in Freeland. Dozens of businesses were recognized for safety, construction and more at the Greatness & Gratitude Gala. The chapter was proud to announce the member companies that are recognized for the 2021 Safety Training...
MICHIGAN STATE
Flat Rock gets the all-clear weeks after gas leak from Ford

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (AP) — Authorities told hundreds of people in a Detroit suburb to return home Thursday, ending a three-week voluntary evacuation after gasoline from a Ford Motor factory got into the sewer system. The leak “is no longer a risk to the indoor air of Flat Rock homes...
FLAT ROCK, MI

