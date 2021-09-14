CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former 49ers, Tennessee Vols linebacker Parys Haralson passes away at 37

By Alex Seats
247Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer San Francisco 49ers linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away at the age of 37. A former fifth-round pick out of Tennessee, Haralson played nine seasons in the NFL, spending seven seasons with the 49ers, with whom he also served as the team’s director of player engagement for two years.

