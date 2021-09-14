CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, MA

Farm apologises to Black family whom they called the police over six ‘stolen’ apples

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZtktC_0bv8Mmmc00
Apple picking in an orchard (Getty Images)

A Massachusetts-based tourist farm has apologised to a Black family after accusing them of stealing six apples from the orchard.

Rev. Manikka Bowman and her husband Jeff Myers spent more than $100 for themselves and their two children, a 7-year old and 18-month old child, to visit Connors Farm in Cambridge, Massachusetts, this past weekend.

They went to celebrate Labor Day as a family unit, pick fruit and partake in other activities at the orchard.

In a blog post, Bowman and Meyers detailed how they planned to have a “last fun summer adventure” before the children went back to school and they “instantly loved it.”

But towards the end of their visit, things began to take “a turn for the worse.”

In the “apple-picking excitement,” the children got their hands on a “few more apples than fit in the bag.”

“I assumed we’d have a chance to pay for the extras in our final check-out. With families being primary customers, surely, we couldn’t be the first to have excitedly over-picked by a few apples—six in our case,” the blog post read.

Upon reaching the final check-out, they headed to the farm shop only to be halted by a security guard who confronted them for “having too many apples that were not in the designated apple bag.”

Outraged by accusations, the couple asked for the owner’s information. But instead of receiving that information, the police were called to the scene.

Once the family returned home, they realised that they ended up being overcharged for fruit not included in their apple bag.

“What would those six extra apples have cost? A total of about $4. We are left wondering, was it ever about the apples?” the post concluded.

In a report from the Associated Press, the farm eventually responded to the accusations from the family with a since-deleted Facebook post, in which it apologised to the family, mentioning it will ensure staff members will be subject to “diversity, equity and inclusion training.”

Hopefully, as more people detail their discrimination experiences, things like this can come to an end in America.

Comments / 36

Annie Mae
9d ago

Some things should never happen to people and therefore no apology should be needed in other words STOP AUTOMATICALLY ACCUSING PEOPLE OF BULL 💩

Reply
7
SolYMarrr
8d ago

🤬 stolen apples?!?! At a pick your own Apple orchard , where they fall and rot beneath your feet? Sampling the apples is a part of the experience. Why take away from that and bring this level of negative attention to your business. You ruined this family’s time and biased their children with this exhausted ridiculous issue in our country. I’d say shame on you, but people like you have no shame. You are superior in your minds. You will learn nothing from this. People like you do not change. I hope you go out of business. The only reason that you are apologizing is because someone called you out on the behavior. God only knows how many other families you have hurt.

Reply
4
Madge Corliss Maspo
9d ago

How many times are they going to post this article?? If this happened to any other race it wouldn't make the news

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Indy100

Neighbours call police over lockdown party but it turns out it was just a loud Zoom call

With recent lockdown restrictions in place in New Zealand, people are having to find different ways to celebrate occasions - but one neighbour was particularly peeved at the racket that a couple next door was making and even resorted to calling the police because they thought they were having a party.But when two officers turned up at the Tok Tobeck’s address on Sunday in response to the call and quizzed them about a party on their property, in Clarks Beach, Auckland - it’s fair to say the couple were baffled.After a little while had passed “the penny dropped” as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie: Police call death a ‘homicide’ as body identified as missing influencer

A body which was found in a national park in Wyoming has been identified as influencer Gabby Petito, and police have said they believe her death was homicide.Full details of the cause of death have not yet been revealed, pending an autopsy.On Saturday 11 September, the 22-year-old was reported missing by her mother. She had been on a road trip with her boyfriend since July.So what do we know about the case so far?Who is Gabby Petito?Petito was a 22-year old Instagrammer and van-life blogger hailing from Blue Point in Suffolk County, New York.She reportedly moved to North Port,...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Hungry lynx kittens growing up

Keepers have their hands full as their two youngest lynxes are getting bigger, and hungrier. The kittens are now four months old and growing fast – weighing around 5kg each and roughly the size of a large house cat. It will be some time before they are as big as...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
Massachusetts State
Cambridge, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Cambridge, MA
Society
City
Cambridge, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Cambridge, MA
Crime & Safety
Indy100

No way! Lottery winner’s ‘goosebump-raising’ call released

A recording has been released of the “goosebump-raising” moment when a mother-of-four found out she had won £1 million on a National Lottery scratchcard. Debbie Goolding, from Aldershot Hampshire can be heard screaming and laughing as a Camelot telephone operator confirms the win. Ms Goolding then says: “I just thought...
LOTTERY
Indy100

Australian father forced to sack son from family business after he refuses Covid jab

A man from Victoria, Australia has said it was “the toughest day of my life” when he had no choice but to fire his unvaccinated son from his construction company. Peter Wishart, owner of Facelift for Homes, was forced to make the decision on Tuesday, following a government order shutting down construction sites for two weeks until all employees have at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Bizarre New Jersey court ruling gives dogs more privacy rights than humans

A bizarre New Jersey court ruling has granted dogs more privacy rights than their humans. The strange string of lawsuits began when Ernest Bozzi, an invisible dog-fence salesman, started suing New Jersey cities for denying him access to dog license records, VICE reported. The most recent lawsuit, filed against Jersey City in February 2019, asserted that the state’s Open Public Records Act gave Bozzi the right to the names and addresses of dog owners as a small dog business owner. Previously, Bozzi had sued Secaucus and Kearny, whose judges ruled in his favour.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Myers
Indy100

The labour shortage is forcing companies to stop drug testing their employees

“The Great Resignation” is in full force, with U.S. employees quitting their jobs at higher rates than ever before. 65 per cent of employees were seeking new roles in August, while Microsoft predicted that over 40 percent of Americans would leave their positions by the end of 2021. Now, companies are desperate to win their workers back, eradicating antiquated workplace protocols to ensure employees stick around.
BUSINESS
Indy100

Landlord stops tenant from renting apartment because they didn’t like her tattoos

A student in Canada has allegedly been banned from renting an apartment because the landlord didn’t like their “scary” tattoos.18-year-old first year student Kadince Ball moved from Saskatchewan to London, Ontario to study at Western University.But, when Ball arrived and her landlord met her in person, the rental agreement she had was cancelled because the landlord didn’t like her tattoos, she said.Ball had found the property advertised online and agreed with landlord Esther Lee to pay a $50 deposit and sign a lease, she claimed.However, things quickly changed when they met in person for the first time.Ball recalled to...
SOCIETY
Indy100

Hotel implements £200 membership fee after being inundated with instagrammers: ‘It just got too much’

A hotel in Pembrokeshire, UK has put a £200 ($270) membership fee in place after becoming a hot spot for Instagrammers and sunset selfies.Angus Bell, owner of The Druidstone hotel in Haverfordwest, told the BBC: “It just got too much” after the surge of holidaymakers heading to the likes of Wales due to Covid restrictions.“My guests were having to wait 45 minutes at the bar to get a drink and a lot of the local people would avoid us in the summer because we were too busy.”The former home, located along the Pembrokeshire Coast Path, was renovated into a...
LIFESTYLE
Indy100

Homeless man faces 7 years in prison over theft of 43 cent drink

A homeless man in Pennsylvania is facing the prospect of 7 years in prison for failing to pay 43 cents for a bottle of Mountain Dew.38-year-old Joseph Sobolewski was at a convenience store in Perry County in August when he put $2 on the counter for a bottle of Mountain Dew that was advertised as two bottles for $3 and walked out.However, apparently unbeknownst to Sobolewski, the price for a single bottle of the beverage was $2.29 plus tax, meaning he was 43 cents short of the fee, reports PennLive.The police were called by the store who arrested Sobolewski...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apples#Racial Injustice#Connors Farm#The Associated Press
Indy100

‘The Apple of beds’: Our deep-dive review of the Thuma platform bed, that took just 3 minutes to assemble

When I was seven years old I had a toy set. Multiple pieces of mahogany wood that fit snugly together in multiple configurations, on which silver ball bearings would run down in pleasing configurations.Even back then, as a child with little appreciation for aesthetics, I remember this toy for its quality. It felt weighty in the hand, the connections felt reliable, the materials looked and felt premium, and it was a pleasure to spend time with.That early years pleasure came to mind as soon as I saw one of Thuma’s ubiquitous Facebook ads, in which two sections of the bed...
HOME & GARDEN
Indy100

Indy100

84K+
Followers
4K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy