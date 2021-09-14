CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kape Technologies Agrees to Buy ExpressVPN for $936 Million

I liked Lastpass, then it got bought by sleazebags (and I moved to KeePass). I like ExpressVPN and now it gets bought by this sleazy British/Israeli 'security' firm with a sordid history. Crossrider/Kape was co-founded by an Israeli surveilance agent and a billionaire convicted criminal and produced third party mitm injection software for browsers to steal private data and manipulate traffic.

PC Perspective

ExpressVPN Just Got SuperFish-y

Ex Ad Injector Rebrands As A Security And Privacy Company. ExpressVPN has been considered one of the better consumer VPNs on the market; with one major benefit being it is a British Virgin Islands company and not subject to the same laws as US based VPNs such as NordVPN. It has just been purchased by Kape, who will be combining it with their other VPN purchases which include CyberGhost VPN, ZenMate and Private Internet Access. There is just one niggling issue, Kape used to be Crossrider, one of the largest adware injector companies and responsible for SuperFish, among many other adware applications.
TECHNOLOGY
Ghacks Technology News

Is Kape's acqusition of ExpressVPN cause for concern?

Kape Technologies PLC, a company that changed its name from Crossrider to distance itself from its checkered past, has acquired the popular VPN service ExpressVPN. Express VPN is Kape's fourth acquisition in the VPN niche, as it acquired CyberGhost VPN, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access in recent years. Our review...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

CNET

ExpressVPN exec among three facing $1.6 million fine for helping UAE spy

The chief information officer of a leading virtual private network is among three former US intelligence and military personnel who altogether have been fined more than $1.6 million by the US Department of Justice to resolve hacking-related charges. ExpressVPN CIO Daniel Gericke, as first reported Tuesday by Reuters, is among the three former US intelligence operatives and military members involved in Project Raven who worked as mercenary hackers for the United Arab Emirates, helping it spy on its enemies. ExpressVPN said its trust in Gericke "remains strong."
PUBLIC SAFETY
