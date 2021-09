The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday tossed the death sentence and conviction of Clinton Lee Young for a 2001 double murder after it was revealed in 2019 that the judge who presided over his criminal trial simultaneously employed one of the prosecutors in the case as his judicial clerk. A panel of judges on the state’s highest criminal court reasoned that by allowing the dual employment and failing to disclose the arrangement, the state violated Young’s due process rights to an impartial judge and a fair trial.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO