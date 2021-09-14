Marysville Stampede returns with events starting Wednesday

Five teams competed in a team roping competition at the 86th annual Marysville Stampede in 2019. Lynzie Lowe/Appeal-Democrat

The fun is about to break out of the chutes for the 87th annual Marysville Stampede.

“Yuba-Sutter’s only pro sporting event, this fun Western tradition brings families, riders and local businesses throughout the community together to celebrate our heritage,” a release issued by Stampede organizers said.

In addition to the Stampede, there are several events going on during the week leading up to rodeo weekend.

Rodeo festivities will kick off Wednesday with a Cattle Drive that will include floats from local high schools, FFA and 4-H clubs and more.

The Cattle Drive will begin at the intersection of Cooper and Bridge streets in Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m.

“The cattle will make their way down Bridge Street, then over the Fifth Street Bridge into Marysville to D Street, then down D Street to Riverfront Park,” the release said.

On Thursday, the Geweke Ford and Yuba-Sutter Chamber Business After Hours and Rodeo Kick-Off Party will be held at Geweke Ford, 871 E. Onstott Ave., Yuba City, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The Marysville Stampede Local Team Roping Qualifier will also be held Thursday at Cotton Rosser Arena in Beckworth Riverfront Park, Biz Johnson Drive, Marysville. Sign-ups will start at 5:30 p.m. and the roping competition will begin at 6 p.m.

On Friday, the annual Marysville Stampede Sodbusters dinner, hosted by the Marysville Rotary Club, will be held at Cotton Rosser Arena, starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are required to attend and all proceeds will benefit local community service projects. Sodbusters includes a New York steak dinner, auction and dancing under the stars by the Feather River to a live band.

The first rodeo performance will be held at Cotton Rosser Arena on Saturday. Gates open at 3 p.m. and the rodeo will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday is Military Appreciation Day where all active duty military personnel get in free with a military ID card.

Rodeo action will continue on Sunday. Gates open at 1:30 p.m. and the rodeo will begin at 3 p.m.

“Sunday will be Tough Enough to Wear Pink Day and we will be showing our support of breast cancer awareness by wearing pink to the rodeo,” the release said. “If you wear pink to the rodeo, you will receive a free raffle ticket for a chance to win a pair of Justin Boots or many other great prizes.”

Tickets are all general admission and cost $20 per performance for adults or $10 for kids ages 4-12. Children 3 and under are free.

Tickets will be sold at the gate or can be purchased in advance at several area locations, including Cotton’s Cowboy Carral, 320 Fifth St., Marysville; the Silver Dollar Saloon, 330 First St., Marysville; Grange Co-Op, 1262 Stabler Ln., Yuba City; Lakeview Center Yuba City 76, 1466 Colusa Hwy., Yuba City; and City Grill, 1912 Hwy. 65, Wheatland.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call 742-8240 or visit www.marysvillestampede.com.