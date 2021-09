On this episode of Jacked Ramsays, it’s a delayed mail bag edition as host Danny Marang broke everything Sunday night which forced the pod to release later than usual, but we will not be denied! Questions about the Portland Trail Blazers run the gamut as listeners ask about the Ben Simmons saga, trading Jusuf Nurkic before he hits free agency, the best and worst owners in the NBA, if Norman Powell or CJ McCollum should or could consider coming off the bench, and what is the potential for this team if EVERYTHING goes right? Are they a Finals contender? Maybe the Conference Finals?

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO