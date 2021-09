In classic Vegas fashion, Bruce Buffer, the “Veteran Voice of the Octagon” for UFC, and who else but Steve Aoki, inaugurated the Las Vegas Raiders’ first jam-packed regular season game at Allegiant Stadium versus the Baltimore Ravens. Buffer, known for his bellowing announcer voice, hyped up an already ecstatic stadium while Aoki tended decks prior to kick-off. Ostentatious in the best sense of the word, Buffer and Aoki’s extravagant introduction welcomed fans to the sold-out event in quintessential Vegas form. It was Vegas’ first chance to experience a packed regular season game in their new stadium, as COVID-19 restrictions affected the season prior.

