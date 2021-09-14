Five additional COVID-related deaths reported

The Yuba-Sutter area had five more COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, bringing the total number of deaths in the region related to the virus to 193.

Sutter County reported three deaths, according to Chuck Smith, public information officer for the county. Two were unvaccinated – one individual in their early 40s and another in their late 80s. The other was a fully vaccinated person in their early 90s.

Yuba County reported two deaths, according to Russ Brown, Yuba County Media and Community Relations coordinator. Brown said one individual was not vaccinated and in their mid-50s and the other was fully vaccinated and in their early 60s.

Active COVID cases fell slightly to 1,449 from Friday’s 1,526 that were reported, according to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard.

Hospitalizations also went down slightly from Friday, with 60 hospitalized as of Monday and 17 in the intensive care unit.

Also Monday, a new Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard was released to the public to give better details on cases and vaccination rates in the region.

According to the new dashboard, 95.4 percent of all hospitalizations in the area have been attributed to unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals since January of this year. The unvaccinated and partially vaccinated population also makes up the greater percentage of deaths in the area with 95.35 percent since January.

In the Yuba-Sutter region, 49.8 percent of the population is fully vaccinated and about 8.68 percent of the population is partially vaccinated. The unvaccinated account for 41.53 percent of the population.

Sutter County has the highest number of vaccinated individuals with 53.82 percent while Yuba County lags behind with 44.52 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

Today, the Yuba County Board of Supervisors plans to consider a resolution opposing mask and vaccine mandates.

“I think considering this at a time when our hospital is overwhelmed, and so many in our community are currently impacted by COVID, could send a conflicting message to the public,” Yuba County Board of Supervisors Chair Gary Bradford previously told The Appeal. “We were supposed to consider it at our last meeting but made the decision to delay it due to that very reason.”

The Yuba County Board of Supervisors meeting starts at 9 a.m. For information on how to access the meeting, visit https://bit.ly/2YLgrbE.