The City of Moab, Utah, tells Fox News on Thursday that it is launching an investigation into how police handled an Aug. 12 incident between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie. "With the weeks-long search for Ms. Petito across the western U.S., news that a call to Grand County Dispatch on Aug. 12 reported a possible domestic dispute between Ms. Petito and Brian Laundrie here in Moab has naturally led to questions from the media and the public about the call," the city of Moab said Thursday. "During the past week, our police officers have been both praised and criticized for their response and their resolution of the incident involving Ms. Petito and Mr. Laundrie."

