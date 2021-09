The Broncos started strong against the Giants on Sunday in their 2021 season opener, with Teddy Bridgewater slinging the rock to put Denver ahead 10-7 at halftime. But they lost one of their most important players in the process. After hauling in a first-down catch early in the second half of the Week 1 matchup, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy sustained what appeared to be a serious ankle injury. The second-year pass catcher was carted off the field afterward, and he's since been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, per NFL Network. On Monday, coach Vic Fangio confirmed the report and said Jeudy would miss some time.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO