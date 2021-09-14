Missing Hall man charged with multiple violent crimes, including murder, in Tacoma

Renaldo Dozier

A man who went missing in Gainesville months ago has been charged with first-degree murder in Tacoma, Washington, according to authorities.

Renaldo Louis Dozier, 49, was charged Sept. 9 with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree assault.

According to a Hall County Sheriff’s Office report, Dozier was reported missing May 18 by his brother. Through bank transactions, Dozier was located in the Tacoma, Washington, area, and the missing person case was made inactive in July.

Tacoma Police Department public information officer Wendy Haddow said the department confirmed that the suspect in the murder and the Gainesville missing man were the same person.

According to the probable cause paperwork for the charges, Tacoma Police officers responded Sept. 6 to a Planet Fitness gym on Pacific Avenue regarding a stabbing.

The woman was an employee and had blood on her chest and neck.

The gym’s assistant manager showed the officers the surveillance footage, in which Dozier approached the woman at the reception desk and asked about a membership, according to the probable cause documents.

Dozier then allegedly removed a knife from his hoodie, grabbed the woman and “violently” drew his knife across her neck, according to the documents. When the woman tried to get away, Dozier “slammed her to the ground,” it said.

“He then knelt over the victim and thrust his knife into her torso,” according to the documents. “At that point, the two separated and the defendant picked up the victim’s backpack and removed her wallet, which he handed to the victim. The victim can be seen removing her debit card, which she handed to the defendant.”

Officers found Dozier behind some bushes on the same street, according to the documents.

That same day, police officers responded to a report of a dead woman, who was homeless, found in front of a furniture store also on Pacific Avenue.

One of the Planet Fitness cameras covered the parking lot of the furniture store, which showed a subject approaching the dead woman’s camp and also entering the Planet Fitness.

According to the charging documents, Dozier agreed to speak with detectives after being advised of his Miranda rights.

“During that interview, he admitted to killing (the victim),” according to the documents. “Dozier told detectives that he was schizophrenic, and said that his medications had been reduced. He said that he had been having thoughts about hurting people, and said he was hearing voices.”

According to the charging documents, Dozier said he walked around Tacoma for some time to deal with the “bad thoughts and voices.”

Defense attorney Eric Trujillo declined to comment Monday, Sept. 13.