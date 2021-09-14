Suppression hearing to be reopened regarding former Assemblyman Brian Kolb and his DWI

A judge plans to reopen a suppression hearing that was held in May regarding the arrest of former state Assemblyman Brian Kolb for a DWI.

Handwritten notes taken by the sheriff’s deputy weren’t turned over to the defense and the breathalyzer report wasn’t handed over in a timely manner.

The date will probably be in Nov. for the hearing.

Kolb was originally arrested in 2019 on New Year’s Eve after his SUV was pulled out of a ditch near his home.

