Gananda parent faces multiple charges after getting into a physical altercation with a bus monitor

A parent from the Gananda School district is facing multiple charges after assaulting a bus monitor over her child not wearing a mask.

Laine Mulye, 35, is facing charges for harassment in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child after a physical altercation.

“It’s very stressful for bus drivers and bus monitors who are working in confined locations with students,” Superintendent Shawn Van Scoy told Rochester First. “Inside a van, or inside a bus they’re reliant on everyone wearing masks so everyone can be safe.”

The school has exceptions for kids with medical reasons for not wearing masks, and Mulye’s attorney, Chad Hummel, said her son falls into that category.

He did not comment on who started the fight.

Hummel added that Mulye had had previous conversations with the district about her son and that it’s “quite disturbing” that her son’s needs were not taken into consideration.

The police report said that Mulye encouraged her son to punch the monitor during the altercation.

“We do have students that have exceptions to mask-wearing that have got notes from doctors providing that,” Superintendent Van Scoy explained. “Typically, it’s talking to the building principal or the Special Ed director. But there are other ways to handle this.”

Many people in the district showed support for the transportation staff.

There has also been a GoFundMe set up for Mulye to assist with her legal fees, which has $1600 already.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)