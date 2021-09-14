With geothermal project, Christ Church invests in its future

WESTERLY — A gigantic green drilling rig rolled into Westerly one afternoon last week and planted itself on a small patch of land between Christ Church and Town Hall. The machine, from the Cheshire, Connecticut-based Sima Drilling Company, was preparing to dig deep into the earth to install boreholes for a brand-new, cutting-edge geothermal system for Christ Church, the landmark 1894 Episcopal church that sits on the corner of Elm and Broad streets, just across from Wilcox Park.