Virtual kidnapping ransom scam targets Mid-South pastor

By Greg Coy, FOX13Memphis.com
 9 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A warning from a Memphis pastor about a scam that can leave you emotionally shaken and you financially drained.

Pastor Steven Young of the Ardmore Terrace Baptist Church told FOX13 someone called his wife. They claimed to be holding their daughter hostage.

Pastor Young told FOX13 when he looked at his wife he could just see the terror in her eyes and she was just shaking. She could not even say a word.

The person on the other end of the phone claimed Young’s daughter either witnessed a drug deal or some kind of crime. The caller demanded a $5,000 ransom and warned the couple not to call the police or their daughter.

Pastor Young told FOX13′s Greg Coy he thought it was real because, “there was a woman in the background, screaming and hollering at the top of her lungs.”

Young said he became suspicious when the caller wanted the money sent by Western Union and the ransom dropped from $5,000 to $500, to 65 dollars.

When his daughter finally returned their repeated phone calls and text messages, Young hung up on the scammer. Pastor Young said, “that is why I wanted to do this interview so people would not fall prey.”

“It is all designed to throw you off your game and make you send money immediately,” said Daniel Irwin of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South.

Irvin told FOX13 the B.B.B. has recorded nearly 140 cases of this particular scam call across the country, 30 of them in the Mid-South since January. His advice to consumer is to hang up the phone immediately and don’t have a conversation with the crooks.

“If you think someone has been kidnapped, you need to contact the authorities immediately,” Irwin said.

FOX13 called the number Rev. Young sent to us. It is was the one he claims the scammers used to call him.

No one has answered or returned our text message.

