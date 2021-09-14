CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

FRESH TAKES: Reacting to opening week in NFL & college gridiron action (podcast)

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 9 days ago

Paul Russo and Nick Felice are in-studio to make sense of Week #1 in the NFL and the first games of the 2021 college football season. Then, some baseball talk and a preview of Week #2 in the National Football League and the weekend ahead in college football.

.

Cayuga Community College establishes grant program to help students in need due to COVID-19

Cayuga Community College is offering a new challenge grant program for students facing unexpected costs. The program is built onto ... MORE

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

