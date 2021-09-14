CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westerly, RI

Westerly's top 2 school administrators receive contract extensions

By Dale P. Faulkner Sun staff writer
Westerly Sun
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTERLY — The school district's two top administrators will remain at the helm for at least the next three years after receiving contract extensions. The School Committee, during its Aug. 25 meeting, voted unanimously to approve a new three-year contract with Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau. The contract will cover from July 1 through June 30, 2024. During the same meeting, Garceau announced that he had completed discussions with Assistant Superintendent of Schools Alicia Storey and that she had also agreed to the terms of a new three-year contract that will cover the same period of time as Garceau's.

www.thewesterlysun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti has resigned, protesting “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s president. Even before the migrant...
IMMIGRATION
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader. 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking at a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westerly, RI
Education
City
Westerly, RI
Westerly, RI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Extensions#Critical Race Theory#Chiaradio Garceau#Westerly High School#The School Committee
NBC News

Biden steps into Democrats' brawl to rescue his agenda

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is scrambling this week to save his agenda from a bitter fight among fellow Democrats — and signaling that he will sacrifice some parts of it to secure others. If the president can't fashion a compromise, he risks losing roughly $4 trillion worth of spending...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy