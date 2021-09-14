Westerly's top 2 school administrators receive contract extensions

WESTERLY — The school district's two top administrators will remain at the helm for at least the next three years after receiving contract extensions. The School Committee, during its Aug. 25 meeting, voted unanimously to approve a new three-year contract with Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau. The contract will cover from July 1 through June 30, 2024. During the same meeting, Garceau announced that he had completed discussions with Assistant Superintendent of Schools Alicia Storey and that she had also agreed to the terms of a new three-year contract that will cover the same period of time as Garceau's.