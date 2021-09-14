CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major Tahoe resort changes name after push to replace anti-Indigenous slur

By Shawna Chen
World-renowned Lake Tahoe ski resort announced Monday that it has changed its name to remove a racist and sexist slur from its brand. Why it matters: "Formerly Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, the more than 70-year-old resort celebrates a rich history as the host of the 1960 Winter Olympics," said Palisades Tahoe, announcing the name change. European colonizers weaponized the term "squaw" as a derogatory slur to denigrate Native American women throughout history.

