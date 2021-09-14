CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens: Ty’Son Williams shows off his wheels on first career TD

By Justin Fried
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Ravens are off to a hot start. And so too is running back Ty’Son Williams. Playing in his first career NFL game, Williams wasted little time making a name for himself as he took a 4th-and-1 carry for 35 yards to score his first NFL touchdown. The Ravens...

