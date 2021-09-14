24 top Cape Cod high school athletes from Monday

Webber scored 5 goals for the Rams as they got their first win of the season with a 9-0 victory over the Cape Cod Academy Seahawks in boys soccer action on Monday. Braeden Smaykiewicz had 3 assists and scored on a penalty kick, Ryan Besse scored two goals, Jadon Barton tallied on a goal, Lucas Sherman, Nick Warburton and Aidan Webb each had an assist and Gideon Drury was active on offense and defense for Upper Cape (1-2).