CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nantucket, MA

24 top Cape Cod high school athletes from Monday

capecodtimes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWebber scored 5 goals for the Rams as they got their first win of the season with a 9-0 victory over the Cape Cod Academy Seahawks in boys soccer action on Monday. Braeden Smaykiewicz had 3 assists and scored on a penalty kick, Ryan Besse scored two goals, Jadon Barton tallied on a goal, Lucas Sherman, Nick Warburton and Aidan Webb each had an assist and Gideon Drury was active on offense and defense for Upper Cape (1-2).

www.capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti has resigned, protesting “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s president. Even before the migrant...
IMMIGRATION
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader. 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking at a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nantucket, MA
Education
Barnstable, MA
Sports
Falmouth, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Nantucket, MA
Falmouth, MA
Education
Barnstable, MA
Education
City
Barnstable, MA
City
Falmouth, MA
Nantucket, MA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Upper Cape#The Cape Tech Crusaders#Canalmen#Cape Cod Academy Shanahan#Lions#The Fairhaven Blue Devils#Jpii#Warriors#Nauset#Clippers#Volleyball#The Red Hawks#Blocks#Navigators#The Old Colony
NBC News

Biden steps into Democrats' brawl to rescue his agenda

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is scrambling this week to save his agenda from a bitter fight among fellow Democrats — and signaling that he will sacrifice some parts of it to secure others. If the president can't fashion a compromise, he risks losing roughly $4 trillion worth of spending...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy