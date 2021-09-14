Comic Book Preview – Star Trek: Year Five #24

The Five Year Mission comes to an end this week as IDW Publishing releases Star Trek: Year Five #24; check out a sneak peek preview of the final issue here…. Their journey has taken them to the edge of the known universe and beyond. They’ve faced down impossible odds, conquered incredible enemies, and now, here in the shadow of home, their mission will come to an end… and nothing will ever be the same. The crew of the Enterprise will put it all on the line in the grand finale of Star Trek: Year Five from showrunners Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly (Gotham City Garage, Green Arrow) and artist Stephen Thompson (Satellite Falling, Die Hard: Year One).