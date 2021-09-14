Kansas City Chiefs: 3 standout players from comeback win over Browns

Finally, the most anticipated Browns season in recent memory is here, and the 2021 season will begin where the magical 2020 season came to its conclusion, Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns will travel to Kansas City to take on the two-time defending AFC Champions in a game that will be an excellent barometer to see how far this team and its new-look defense have come this offseason. The Chiefs are led by MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are under the watchful eye of coach Andy Reid and boast the No. 1 offense in the NFL, which features elite playmakers in Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. They have an excellent defense as well that features stars in DE Chris Jones and S Tyrann Mathieu. As the 2021 season starts, the Chiefs are the team to beat for anyone in the AFC with aspirations for a historic season.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO