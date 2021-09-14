CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chimeric antigen receptor T cells self-neutralizing IL6 storm in patients with hematologic malignancy

Cover picture for the articleIL6 is one of the most elevated cytokines during chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell cytokine release syndrome (CRS), and IL6R blockade by Tocilizumab has successfully relieved the most life-threatening aspects of CRS in patients. In addition, latest studies demonstrated the essential role of IL1 in driving CART induced neurotoxicity in mouse models. Here we present a clinical investigation (ChiCTR2000032124; ChiCTR2000031868) of anti-CD19 and anti-BCMA CART (41BBζ) secreting an anti-IL6 scFv and IL1 receptor antagonist (IL1RA) in treating patients with hematologic malignancy. Our results revealed that IL6 and IL1B were maintained at low levels without significant elevation during CRS, rendering Tocilizumab dispensable. Moreover, treated patients did not show neurotoxicity during CRS and exhibited mild to moderate CRS. Notably, we observed high rate of complete response (CR) and significant CART expansion during treatment. In sum, we conclude that CART-secreting anti-IL6 scFv and IL1RA could self-neutralize IL6 storm and maintain low levels of IL1B during CART therapy to minimize IL6- and IL1-associated cytokine toxicity and neurotoxicity without impairing therapeutic efficacy.

Nature.com

Infectious complications in adult sickle cell anemia patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Howard J. Sickle cell disease: when and how to transfuse. Hematol Am Soc Hematol Educ Program. 2016;2016:625–31. Bhatia M, Sheth S. Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation in sickle cell disease: patient selection and special considerations. J Blood Med. 2015;6:229–38. PubMed PubMed Central Google Scholar. 3. Walters MC, Hardy K, Edwards S,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Single-cell RNA sequencing of peripheral blood mononuclear cells from acute Kawasaki disease patients

Kawasaki disease (KD) is the most common cause of acquired heart disease in children in developed countries. Although functional and phenotypic changes of immune cells have been reported, a global understanding of immune responses underlying acute KD is unclear. Here, using single-cell RNA sequencing, we profile peripheral blood mononuclear cells from seven patients with acute KD before and after intravenous immunoglobulin therapy and from three age-matched healthy controls. The most differentially expressed genes are identified in monocytes, with high expression of pro-inflammatory mediators, immunoglobulin receptors and low expression of MHC class II genes in acute KD. Single-cell RNA sequencing and flow cytometry analyses, of cells from an additional 16 KD patients, show that although the percentage of total B cells is substantially decreased after therapy, the percentage of plasma cells among the B cells is significantly increased. The percentage of CD8+ T cells is decreased in acute KD, notably effector memory CD8+ T cells compared with healthy controls. Oligoclonal expansions of both B cell receptors and T cell receptors are observed after therapy. We identify biological processes potentially underlying the changes of each cell type. The single-cell landscape of both innate and adaptive immune responses provides insights into pathogenesis and therapy of KD.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Characterization of TGFβ-specific CD4T cells through the modulation of TGFβ expression in malignant myeloid cells

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Transforming growth factor beta (TGFβ) is a pleiotropic cytokine with functions related to angiogenesis, tumor suppression, and immune tolerance [1]. TGFβ is involved in tumor immune escape and is a target for cancer immune therapy [1]. We have reported that healthy donors and cancer patients harbor CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) that are specific to TGFβ-derived epitopes and that these CD8+ CTLs kill malignant myeloid cells in a TGFβ-dependent manner [2]. We also found that T cells specific to the TGFβ-derived epitope TGFβ141–160 (REAVPEPVLLSRAELRLLRL, or TGFβ-15) that were expanded from a patient with cancer contained both CD4+ and CD8+ TGFβ-15-specific T cells. The presence of CD4+ subsets, such as Th1 and Th9 cells, is important to antitumor immunity and has been shown to increase the efficacy of PD-L1/PD-1 immune checkpoint therapy [3, 4]. Hence, we set out to characterize CD4+ T cells that were specific to TGFβ-derived epitopes.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Impaired T cell function precedes loss of natural HIV control

HIV is a master of evading the immune system, using a variety of methods to prevent the body from being able to find and kill it. The vast majority of people living with HIV require daily medication to suppress the virus and therefore prevent the development of AIDS. But for...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

A T-cell power-up for tumor treatments

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States. But in recent years, a revolutionary therapy has brought new hope in the fight against the disease that takes the lives of nearly 600,000 Americans each year. Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is a highly customized treatment in which cancer-fighting T-cells are drawn directly from the blood of a patient and given genetic modifications to enhance their ability to target and kill cancerous cells.
CANCER
Nature.com

Production and persistence of specific antibodies in COVID-19 patients with hematologic malignancies: role of rituximab

The ability of patients with hematologic malignancies (HM) to develop an effective humoral immune response after COVID-19 is unknown. A prospective study was performed to monitor the immune response to SARS-CoV-2 of patients with follicular lymphoma (FL), diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), chronic lymphoproliferative disorders (CLD), multiple myeloma (MM), or myelodysplastic/myeloproliferative syndromes (MDS/MPN). Antibody (Ab) levels to the SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid (N) and spike (S) protein were measured at +1, +3, +6 months after nasal swabs became PCR-negative. Forty-five patients (9 FL, 8 DLBCL, 8 CLD, 10 MM, 10 MDS/MPS) and 18 controls were studied. Mean anti-N and anti-S-Ab levels were similar between HM patients and controls, and shared the same behavior, with anti-N Ab levels declining at +6 months and anti-S-Ab remaining stable. Seroconversion rates were lower in HM patients than in controls. In lymphoma patients mean Ab levels and seroconversion rates were lower than in other HM patients, primarily because all nine patients who had received rituximab within 6 months before COVID-19 failed to produce anti-N and anti-S-Ab. Only one patient requiring hematological treatment after COVID-19 lost seropositivity after 6 months. No reinfections were observed. These results may inform vaccination policies and clinical management of HM patients.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Lymph Node-Centric Paradigm of Killer T-Cell Priming Challenged

CD8+ T cells — known as “killer” T cells — are the assassins of the immune system. Once they are primed, they seek out and destroy other cells that are infected with virus or cells that are cancerous. Priming involves dendritic cells — sentinels of the immune system. In an...
SCIENCE
neurology.org

T-Cell Specificity Influences Disease Heterogeneity in Multiple Sclerosis

Background and Objectives Encouraged by the enormous progress that the identification of specific autoantigens added to the understanding of neurologic autoimmune diseases, we undertook here an in-depth study of T-cell specificities in the autoimmune disease multiple sclerosis (MS), for which the spectrum of responsible autoantigens is not fully defined yet. The identification of target antigens in MS is crucial for therapeutic strategies aimed to induce antigen-specific tolerance. In addition, knowledge of relevant T-cell targets can improve our understanding of disease heterogeneity, a hallmark of MS that complicates clinical management.
NFL
Nature.com

B cell depletion with anti-CD20 mAb exacerbates anti-donor CD4 T cell responses in highly sensitized transplant recipients

Pretransplant desensitization with rituximab has been applied to preformed donor-specific anti-human leukocyte antigen antibody (DSA)-positive recipients for elimination of preformed DSA. We investigated the impact of pretransplant desensitization with rituximab on anti-donor T cell responses in DSA-positive transplant recipients. To monitor the patients’ immune status, mixed lymphocyte reaction (MLR) assays were performed before and after desensitization with rituximab. Two weeks after rituximab administration, the stimulation index (SI) of anti-donor CD4+ T cells was significantly higher in the DSA-positive recipients than in the DSA-negative recipients. To investigate the mechanisms of anti-donor hyper responses of CD4+ T cells after B cell depletion, highly sensitized mice models were injected with anti-CD20 mAb to eliminate B cells. Consistent with clinical observations, the SI values of anti-donor CD4+ T cells were significantly increased after anti-CD20 mAb injection in the sensitized mice models. Adding B cells isolated from untreated sensitized mice to MLR significantly inhibited the enhancement of anti-donor CD4+ T cell response. The depletion of the CD5+ B cell subset, which exclusively included IL-10-positive cells, from the additive B cells abrogated such inhibitory effects. These findings demonstrate that IL-10+ CD5+ B cells suppress the excessive response of anti-donor CD4+ T cells responses in sensitized recipients.
HEALTH
Nature.com

BCL-W expression associates with poor outcome in patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma not otherwise specified

The pro-survival BCL-2 family members BCL-2, BCL-XL (BCL2L1), BCL-W (BCL2L2), BCL-2A1 and MCL-1 contribute to tumor maintenance, progression, and chemo-resistance across a range of cancers, but their contributions in Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Not Otherwise Specified (PTCL-NOS) are poorly understood [1]. BH3 profiling, is today considered the gold standard for prediction of BCL-2 family proteins dependence. However, it can be performed only on fresh material and requires major expertise, available in only in limited centers [2, 3].
CANCER
Nature.com

Integrin αEβ7 T cells direct intestinal stem cell fate decisions via adhesion signaling

Intestinal stem cell (ISC) differentiation is regulated precisely by a niche in the crypt, where lymphocytes may interact with stem and transient amplifying (TA) cells. However, whether and how lymphocyte–stem/TA cell contact affects ISC differentiation is largely unknown. Here, we uncover a novel role of T cell–stem/TA cell contact in ISC fate decisions. We show that intestinal lymphocyte depletion results in skewed ISC differentiation in mice, which can be rescued by T cell transfer. Mechanistically, integrin αEβ7 expressed on T cells binds to E-cadherin on ISCs and TA cells, triggering E-cadherin endocytosis and the consequent Wnt and Notch signaling alterations. Blocking αEβ7−E-cadherin adhesion suppresses Wnt signaling and promotes Notch signaling in ISCs and TA cells, leading to defective ISC differentiation. Thus, αEβ7+ T cells regulate ISC differentiation at single-cell level through cell–cell contact-mediated αEβ7−E-cadherin adhesion signaling, highlighting a critical role of the T cell–stem/TA cell contact in maintaining intestinal homeostasis.
SCIENCE
upenn.edu

mRNA COVID-19 vaccines induce T-cell responses in multiple sclerosis patients

New research shows that Multiple Sclerosis (MS) patients undergoing anti-CD20 (aCD20) treatment—which depletes the B cells that contribute to the MS attacks—are able to mount robust T-cell responses to the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, despite having a muted antibody response to the vaccines. Because B cells are responsible for antibody production,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

An engineered IL-2 partial agonist promotes CD8 T cell stemness

Adoptive transfer of antigen-specific T cells represents a major advance in cancer immunotherapy, with robust clinical outcomes in some patients1. Both the number of transferred T cells and their differentiation state are critical determinants of effective responses2,3. T cells can be expanded with T cell receptor (TCR)-mediated stimulation and interleukin-2, but this can lead to differentiation into effector T cells4,5 and lower therapeutic efficacy6, whereas maintenance of a more stem-cell-like state before adoptive transfer is beneficial7. Here we show that H9T, an engineered interleukin-2 partial agonist, promotes the expansion of CD8+ T cells without driving terminal differentiation. H9T led to altered STAT5 signalling and mediated distinctive downstream transcriptional, epigenetic and metabolic programs. In addition, H9T treatment sustained the expression of T cell transcription factor 1 (TCF-1) and promoted mitochondrial fitness, thereby facilitating the maintenance of a stem-cell-like state. Moreover, TCR-transgenic and chimeric antigen receptor-modified CD8+ T cells that were expanded with H9T showed robust anti-tumour activity in vivo in mouse models of melanoma and acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. Thus, engineering cytokine variants with distinctive properties is a promising strategy for creating new molecules with translational potential.
HEALTH
healio.com

FDA clears IND application for CRISPR-edited T-cell receptor therapy to treat AML

NTLA-5001 (Intellia Therapeutics) is an autologous, gene-edited T-cell receptor (TCR) T-cell therapy. The agent uses ex vivo CRISPR gene editing to insert TCRs on a patient’s T cells that target the Wilms’ tumor 1 (WT1) antigen on the surface of cancer cells. “The FDA’s acceptance of our IND for NTLA-5001...
CANCER
Nature.com

HBeAg induces liver sinusoidal endothelial cell activation to promote intrahepatic CD8 T cell immunity and HBV clearance

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. It is believed that the inherent tolerogenic property of the liver is involved in the chronicity of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection [1]. However, exposure to HBV in adults usually leads to spontaneous clearance of the virus and the induction of potent and effective anti-HBV T cell immunity in the liver [2], suggesting that the immune microenvironment of the liver switches from limiting to allowing effector T cell responses during acute resolution of HBV infection. To date, it remains largely unknown how the immune microenvironment of the liver is regulated and by which mechanism a favorable intrahepatic anti-HBV T cell response is generated in an infected individual. Liver sinusoidal endothelial cells (LSECs) play key roles in intrahepatic immune surveillance against infection by regulating the activation of local immune cells [3]. We have previously demonstrated that LSECs switch from a tolerogenic to an immunogenic state and trigger cytotoxic effector CD8 T cell activation under inflammatory conditions [4, 5]. Here, we investigated whether LSECs exhibit plasticity and switch from a tolerogenic to an immunogenic state upon HBV exposure.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Repositioning T cell polarization from single cytokines to complex help

When helper T (TH) cell polarization was initially described three decades ago, the TH cell universe grew dramatically. New subsets were described based on their expression of few specific cytokines. Beyond TH1 and TH2 cells, this led to the coining of various TH17 and regulatory (Treg) cell subsets as well as TH22, TH25, follicular helper (TFH), TH3, TH5 and TH9 cells. High-dimensional single-cell analysis revealed that a categorization of TH cells into a single-cytokine-based nomenclature fails to capture the complexity and diversity of TH cells. Similar to the simple nomenclature used to describe innate lymphoid cells (ILCs), we propose that TH cell polarization should be categorized in terms of the help they provide to phagocytes (type 1), to B cells, eosinophils and mast cells (type 2) and to non-immune tissue cells, including the stroma and epithelium (type 3). Studying TH cells based on their helper function and the cells they help, rather than phenotypic features such as individual analyzed cytokines or transcription factors, better captures TH cell plasticity and conversion as well as the breadth of immune responses in vivo.
SCIENCE
Futurity

COVID patients face risk for self-attacking antibodies

A new study shows that at least 1 in 5 hospitalized COVID-19 patients develops antibodies that attack their own tissue within a week of admission. Autoantibodies are antibodies directed at their own tissues or at substances immune cells secrete into the blood. Autoantibodies can be early harbingers of full-blown autoimmune disease.
CANCER
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Adaptimmune Q&A: an alternative approach to T-cell cancer therapies

UK-headquartered biopharmaceutical company Adaptimmune is on a mission to transform cancer immunotherapy by engineering T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumours. While chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies have shown great success in treating certain cancers, they have so far proven less effective at tackling solid tumours – a gap that Adaptimmune hopes to fill with its T-cell receptor technology.
CANCER
Nature.com

Derivation and characterisation of endothelial cells from patients with chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension

Pulmonary endarterectomy (PEA) resected material offers a unique opportunity to develop an in vitro endothelial cell model of chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH). We aimed to comprehensively analyze the endothelial function, molecular signature, and mitochondrial profile of CTEPH-derived endothelial cells to better understand the pathophysiological mechanisms of endothelial dysfunction behind CTEPH, and to identify potential novel targets for the prevention and treatment of the disease. Isolated cells from specimens obtained at PEA (CTEPH-EC), were characterized based on morphology, phenotype, and functional analyses (in vitro and in vivo tubule formation, proliferation, apoptosis, and migration). Mitochondrial content, morphology, and dynamics, as well as high-resolution respirometry and oxidative stress, were also studied. CTEPH-EC displayed a hyperproliferative phenotype with an increase expression of adhesion molecules and a decreased apoptosis, eNOS activity, migration capacity and reduced angiogenic capacity in vitro and in vivo compared to healthy endothelial cells. CTEPH-EC presented altered mitochondrial dynamics, increased mitochondrial respiration and an unbalanced production of reactive oxygen species and antioxidants. Our study is the foremost comprehensive investigation of CTEPH-EC. Modulation of redox, mitochondrial homeostasis and adhesion molecule overexpression arise as novel targets and biomarkers in CTEPH.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

An instrument for assessing quality of life in persons with neurogenic lower urinary tract dysfunction: validation of the German short-form Qualiveen questionnaire

Prospective validation study. To validate and evaluate the measurement properties of the German Qualiveen short-form (SF) questionnaire in individuals with chronic neurogenic lower urinary tract dysfunction (NLUTD) resulting from spinal cord injury (SCI). Setting. Tertiary neuro-urologic referral center in Switzerland. Methods. Fifty individuals with chronic (>12 months) NLUTD resulting from...
SCIENCE

