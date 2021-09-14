CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe County, PA

Pocono American Irish Club Remembers 9/11

By Rachel Lacroix
brctv13.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pocono American Irish Club brings the Monroe County community together to remember the 20th anniversary of 9/11. People came out on Saturday afternoon to Stroudsburg's Courthouse square to honor those who lost their lives on that unforgettable day. The national anthem was played, with a special moment to read the names of Monroe County residents who died on 9/11. Festival goers say they know the day is somber, but it's also important to bring everyone together during a time of tragedy.

www.brctv13.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti has resigned, protesting “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s president. Even before the migrant...
IMMIGRATION
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader. 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking at a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stroudsburg, PA
Society
Monroe County, PA
Society
County
Monroe County, PA
Monroe County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Stroudsburg, PA
Government
City
Unity Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Stroudsburg, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC News

Biden steps into Democrats' brawl to rescue his agenda

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is scrambling this week to save his agenda from a bitter fight among fellow Democrats — and signaling that he will sacrifice some parts of it to secure others. If the president can't fashion a compromise, he risks losing roughly $4 trillion worth of spending...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy