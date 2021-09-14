Pocono American Irish Club Remembers 9/11

The Pocono American Irish Club brings the Monroe County community together to remember the 20th anniversary of 9/11. People came out on Saturday afternoon to Stroudsburg's Courthouse square to honor those who lost their lives on that unforgettable day. The national anthem was played, with a special moment to read the names of Monroe County residents who died on 9/11. Festival goers say they know the day is somber, but it's also important to bring everyone together during a time of tragedy.