CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

USC fires Clay Helton 2 games into 7th season in charge

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 9 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clay Helton’s unlikely tenure as the head football coach at Southern California began bizarrely and lasted far longer than almost anybody expected.

The folksy Southerner won a Rose Bowl and a Pac-12 title early on, but he never won over most of the Trojans’ fans.

And after one more embarrassing defeat for a school only interested in championships, USC finally moved on.

Helton was fired on Monday, two games into his seventh season in charge. Athletic director Mike Bohn made the move two days after a 42-28 home loss to Stanford that sent the Trojans plummeting out of the AP Top 25.

Donte Williams, the Trojans’ cornerbacks coach and associate head coach, is taking over. Williams, a Los Angeles-area native and the first Black head coach in USC football history, joined the program in 2020 and has played a major role in the Trojans’ significant recruiting advancements over the past two cycles.

USC (1-1, 0-1 Pac-12) visits Washington State this weekend for its road opener.

Helton went 46-24 during his improbable seven years in charge of a longtime West Coast college football powerhouse with 11 national championships. The career assistant coach twice took over as USC’s interim coach before permanently getting his first head coaching job late in the 2015 season.

“Clay is one of the finest human beings I have met in this industry, and he has been a tremendous role model and mentor to our young men,” Bohn said in a statement. “We appreciate his many years of service to our university and wish him nothing but the very best.”

While Helton brought stability to a tumultuous football culture and ran a clean program that inspired loyalty and love from his players, he never won over a significant portion of the Trojans’ vast fan base, even during his early success. His genteel manner didn’t inspire confidence in fans used to Pete Carroll’s intensity, while Helton’s Texas twang and aw-shucks demeanor often seemed out of place in Los Angeles.

Almost nobody doubted Helton genuinely loved USC and cared about his hundreds of players, but the Trojans simply didn’t win frequently enough to satisfy the expectations at a program synonymous with success.

“Really disappointed for that regime, because that affects a lot of people,” Carroll said in Seattle. “It’s not just one guy. His whole staff gets affected. … and the families that were counting on their kids playing for them, all of that. It’s a very difficult decision to make, and they’re making the decision for what they feel is the right reasons.”

The Trojans won the Rose Bowl after the 2016 season and the Pac-12 title in 2017 while Sam Darnold was their quarterback, but the rest of Helton’s tenure was disappointing — and for many fans, even USC’s three-loss seasons in 2016 and 2017 weren’t good enough.

Helton was 19-14 since the 2017 season, and he repeatedly avoided vocal calls for his dismissal from fans and boosters during that stretch. After Bohn replaced Lynn Swann as USC’s athletic director in November 2019, the school’s aspirations for national title contention ramped up again with major infrastructure additions to all areas of the football program.

“The added resources carried significantly increased expectations for our team’s performance,” Bohn said. “It is already evident that, despite the enhancements, those expectations would not be met without a change in leadership.”

USC appeared to be in position to make a strong run at the Pac-12 title this season with offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and defensive coordinator Todd Orlando returning to lead a roster stacked with talent — but then the Trojans were humiliated on national television by Stanford.

“I know I got beat by Stanford a couple of times, too,” Carroll said. “It’s hard. And like (former USC coach) John McKay always said, by far the toughest matchup we ever had was with Stanford, and it carries a lot of weight. So unfortunately, they had to make change. Clay is a good man, good ball coach, and he’ll bounce right back, but it’s a tough decision for the Trojan family on this day.”

USC committed 109 yards in penalties, fell behind by 29 points and got shredded defensively by the Cardinal, who scored only seven points in their season opener. Thousands of fans left the Coliseum early in the second half, and many of the remaining supporters chanted “Fire Helton!” in the fourth quarter.

“I know our fans will support our players,” Helton said immediately after the game. “Our fans love this university, and they love these players, and we’ll do our job. We’ll come back out and we’ll continue to get wins and add ’em up and see where we are at the end of the season. I know it’ll be a successful season at the end.”

Bohn’s decision means one of the most visible and most powerful jobs in college football is open just three weeks into the new season, and the AD said he is launching his search immediately.

USC fans have spent years calling for the Trojans to chase three-time national championship coach Urban Meyer, who is only one game into his tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bohn hired successful Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell when they were both with the Bearcats, while many USC fans admire and covet Iowa State’s Matt Campbell. Chris Petersen, a California native who built excellent programs at Boise State and Washington before citing stress for his decision to leave the Huskies two years ago, is currently working for Fox Sports.

Bohn has been on the job for less than two years, but he already has a track record on hiring for major jobs that will inspire optimism for Trojans football fans: Four months ago, he persuaded Lindsay Gottlieb to leave the NBA to take charge of the Trojans’ underachieving program even though the successful, decorated former California coach wasn’t initially seeking another job.

Helton’s firing brings an end to one of the most surprising coaching tenures at a premier football program in recent NCAA history.

Helton had been at USC since 2010, when Lane Kiffin hired the former college quarterback as his QBs coach. Helton became the Trojans’ offensive coordinator under both Kiffin and Steve Sarkisian before assuming the head job when Sarkisian was suspended and ultimately fired for alcohol-related misbehavior.

Helton also served as the Trojans’ interim head coach for a victory in the 2013 Las Vegas Bowl when interim coach Ed Orgeron resigned after the full-time job went to Sarkisian instead of Orgeron.

Swann gave a lucrative extension to Helton in 2018 over the objections of many fans. Helton was under contract until 2023.

Helton’s continued employment put a perpetual cloud over the USC program in recent years, with rivals using his tenuous status against the Trojans in recruiting. The coach navigated this treacherous terrain with a smile and consistent optimism, never failing to express his gratitude and appreciation for his position in the sport.

“I love USC, because you know what the standard is? Championships,” Helton said earlier this summer. “You can be at USC and win every game but one, and if it’s the last one, it’s looked at as a bad season. That’s being at a special place. You can have an undefeated regular season and win the Pac-12 championship, and everybody is sad. That’s a special place to be.”

___

AP Sports Writer Tim Booth contributed to this report.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
AllTrojans

USC QB Commit Devon Brown Speaks on Clay Helton Firing

USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn announced the change in leadership which ends Helton’s tenure as USC’s head football coach. "As I committed to upon my arrival at USC, during the past two off-seasons we provided every resource necessary for our football program to compete for championships," said Bohn, in a statement. "The added resources carried significantly increased expectations for our team's performance, and it is already evident that, despite the enhancements, those expectations would not be met without a change in leadership."
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

USC Football: Top 3 candidates to replace the fired Clay Helton

It never seemed like it would actually happen, but the USC football program has finally let go of head coach Clay Helton. It has been speculated about almost since the day that Helton was hired because it did not seem like USC went out and got the best coach that they could and settled yet again for another assistant.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

USC Fires Head Coach Clay Helton After Blowout Loss to Stanford

USC athletic director Mike Bohn announced that football coach Clay Helton has been fired. Cornerbacks coach Donte Williams will serve as interim head coach. "During the past two off-seasons we provided every resource necessary for our football program to compete for championships," Bohn said in a release. "The added resources carried significantly increased expectations for our team's performance, and it is already evident that, despite the enhancements, those expectations would not be met without a change in leadership."
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

USC Trojans fire head football coach Clay Helton

USC football coach Clay Helton has been fired, athletic director Mike Bohn announced Monday. The decision comes two days after the Trojans, who came into the season with conference-title aspirations, were embarrassed in a 42-28 home defeat to Stanford. "Clay is one of the finest human being I have met...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
247Sports

Clay Helton: USC football buyout cost sizable after firing

USC's decision to fire head football coach Clay Helton is a costly one for the Trojans. The university will owe Helton more than $10 million in buyout funds with two seasons left on his remaining contract, Yahoo Sports college football insider Pete Thamel reports. USC's weekend loss to Stanford at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WGAU

How USC firing Clay Helton impacts Georgia football

The first major domino on the 2021 coaching carousel has fallen. USC made the decision to fire Clay Helton just two games into the 2021 season. Helton had been the acting head coach since the start of the 2016 season after serving as the interim head coach during 2015. He won the Rose Bowl thanks to the play of Sam Darnold and amassed a 46-24 record in his time running the program.
GEORGIA STATE
lafbnetwork.com

BREAKING: USC Athletic Director Announces Decision To Fire Clay Helton

For months, USC Trojans fans have been calling for the firing of head coach Clay Helton –– and the day has come. Athletic Director Mike Bohn posted a statement on Twitter saying they have provided every resources for the football program in the last two off seasons and the expectations that came with those added resources haven’t been met.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Instant Analysis: USC's assistants on Clay Helton's firing

USCFootball.com beat reporters Shotgun Spratling and Keely Eure have the news and notes following USC's Wednesday practice of Washington State Week. The Trojans practiced on Howard Jones Field in full pads for the second consecutive day. It appears to be a change of pace from new interim head coach Donte Williams, as USC usually practices in shoulder pads and shorts on Wednesdays.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
Person
Lynn Swann
Person
Mike Bohn
Person
Chris Petersen
Person
Ed Orgeron
Person
Lane Kiffin
Person
Luke Fickell
Deseret News

‘It’s a brutal business’: Utes react to the firing of USC coach Clay Helton

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham praised Clay Helton, who was fired as USC’s head coach on Monday. “Clay’s a friend of mine. I think he’s a heckuva football coach. It’s a brutal business. When you sign up for this business, you know that this is part of the deal,” he said. “Right, wrong or indifferent, it’s reality. I wish him the best. I’m sure he’ll land on his feet because he’s a quality coach and a quality person.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
OCRegister

USC coaches trying to rally team after Clay Helton firing

LOS ANGELES — For USC defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, practice has been a sanctuary this week from the emotions of Monday, when head coach Clay Helton was fired. “Obviously when you leave the facility or you’re driving home or you’re at home, it’s another avenue, but we’ve got great pros in here,” Orlando said after Wednesday’s practice. “All we’re worried about is the moments we have with the kids. The second we’re with them, the second we’re game planning, everything revolves around them.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc Football#College Football#American Football#Ap#Pac 12#Stanford#Cardinal
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
NCAA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Scott Frost hammered on social media after stunning admission in Monday press conference

If Nebraska head coach Scott Frost wanted to show that he was still the man for the job at his alma mater, then the 2021 season didn’t get off to a great start. The former Cornhuskers quarterback returned to Lincoln ahead of the 2018 season as the university sought to turn the page from the Mike Riley era. So far, it hasn’t been a good return on investment as Frost has struggled to a 12-21 record, including a 9-18 mark in the Big Ten.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
784K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy