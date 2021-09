We're two weeks into the NFL season, and what could've been considered coincidences in Week 1, can now be considered trends after Week 2. We've had a number of exciting storylines through the first two weeks of the season, all of which have led to some unpredictable fantasy football performances. Locally, despite starting 0-2, the New York Giants have a few players worthy of your consideration, and the New York Jets...well...they're certainly trying. In addition, if there's one team that you want to keep an eye on over the next few weeks, it's the Buffalo Bills.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO