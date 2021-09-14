CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RPT-Banks call on government to ease pressure on India's Vodafone Idea

 9 days ago

MUMBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Banks led by State Bank of India. (SBI) have called on the Indian government to give debt-laden. spectrum fees, two bankers and a government official familiar. with the matter said. An Indian court last year ordered the mobile carrier, a. joint venture between the Indian...

Reuters

India's Vodafone Idea eyes funding on govt package boost

NEW DELHI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - India’s Vodafone Idea is confident it can reach a fundraising deal with potential investors, bolstered by a federal government package that provides much-needed relief to the debt-ridden mobile carrier, its chief executive officer said on Wednesday. Vodafone Idea, with a net debt of 1.91...
BUSINESS
The Independent

India calls new UK COVID-19 vaccine rules 'discriminatory'

India on Tuesday criticized the British government’s decision not to recognize coronavirus vaccine certificates issued by Indian authorities, calling it a “discriminatory policy” that will impact its citizens who want to travel to that country.Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the new rules unveiled last week, which take effect next month, could force India to “impose reciprocal measures" if it isn't resolved. The new rules require Indians visiting the U.K. to quarantine themselves for 10 days and undergo COVID-19 tests even if they are fully vaccinated with Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine.The vaccine, produced under license by India's Serum Institute, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

The world's central banks speed up digital currency moves post-Covid, Moody's says

The pace of digital currency (CBDCs) development by central banks around the world has accelerated since the start of the Covid pandemic, Moody's Investors Services said Tuesday. The debt research firm said a 2021 survey of central banks by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) showed that 86% of respondents are actively researching the potential of central bank digital currencies, with 60% in the experimentation phase and 14% piloting specific programs. "This rapid advancement has come as the shift in consumer preferences towards digital payments, while on the rise already, has been accelerated by the Covid pandemic," Moody's analyst Farooq Khan said. "Such behavioral changes have also taken place globally across developing and emerging markets." Digital currencies offer "a systemically safe" state-sponsored payment alternative to existing private payment company services. Central banks in the Bahamas, Brazil, Russia and Georgia have announced plans for their own digital currencies. Other reasons for digital currency include the high cost of transferring hard currency and avoiding high crime rates and natural disasters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Life Style Extra

Demand for green UK government gilts hits GBP100 billion

(Alliance News) - Demand for the UK government's sale of green gilts was 10 times oversubscribed as investors snap up climate friendly investments. The treasury said on Tuesday that it had sold GBP10 billion worth of gilts, a way of borrowing from the markets. But demand was much higher than...
ECONOMY
mobileworldlive.com

Vodafone Idea latest to trial 5G

Vodafone Idea claimed it delivered a peak data rate of 3.7Gb/s using 26GHz spectrum during a non-standalone 5G trial in Pune city, the last of the three major operators in India to trial the technology. The operator stated it also achieved peak download speeds of 1.5Gb/s using the 3.5GHz band...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

India to resume vaccine exports next month as covid pressure eases

NEW DELHI — India’s health minister announced Monday that the country will restart vaccine exports beginning next month, giving a major boost to strained global vaccine supplies. India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, had been expected to play a huge role in getting the shots to the rest of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Indian shares extends record rally; Vodafone Idea surges

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares extended their record runs on Thursday, as a surge in bank stocks boosted the broader index, while debt-laden Vodafone Idea soared after the federal government announced a support package for telecom companies. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.6% higher at 17,629.5, having cleared...
MARKETS
Reuters

India's Vodafone Idea, lenders jump after govt nod to telecom package

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd surged nearly 20% and banks with exposure to the telecom firm jumped on Thursday, a day after India’s federal cabinet approved a relief package for the troubled sector. A four-year moratorium on airwaves payments due to the government and raising the tenure of...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

India announces major reforms, relief for Vodafone Idea

In a much-anticipated move, the Indian government has finally approved a relief package and reforms for the telecom industry. Apart from a moratorium on the pending telecom dues, the government has also changed the definition of the controversial Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR). In addition, the relief package also includes 100% foreign direct investment (FDI), spectrum sharing and single-window clearance for right of way (RoW).
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

India’s Top Scientists Were Pressured to Change COVID Data: Report

India’s top science agency modified its findings on COVID-19 to fit with the government’s more optimistic predictions even as the country’s brutal second wave loomed, per a new investigation from The New York Times. Senior officials in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration forced scientists at the Indian Council of Medical Research to tailor their data to fit the government’s optimistic narrative. Modi, focused on revitalizing the economy and the spring elections of 2020, said in January that his country had “saved humanity from a big disaster.” Months later, the second wave hit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

India's August retail inflation eases to 5.30% y/y

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India’s annual retail inflation eased to 5.30% in August from 5.59% the previous month, government data released on Monday showed. Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted annual inflation at 5.60%. MADHAVI ARORA, LEAD ECONOMIST, EMKAY GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES, MUMBAI. “Today’s CPI (consumer price index) surprise is...
BUSINESS
crossroadstoday.com

Turkish central bank bows to Erdogan’s pressure to cut rates

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s Central Bank unexpectedly cut the main interest rate by one percentage point on Thursday, bowing to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s demand for lower borrowing rates to boost growth. The bank’s monetary committee cut the policy rate from 19% to 18% despite an annual inflation rate of...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Pakistan's central bank governor discusses decision to raise interest rates

Reza Baqir, governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, says the monetary policy committee decided that the time had come to begin tapering. This was due to Pakistan's stronger-than-expected demand growth and a sense that the government had been successful in controlling the delta variant.
WORLD
The Independent

Chinese builder in debt jam says it will make bond payment

A Chinese real estate developer that is struggling to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt reassured jittery global markets at least briefly Wednesday by announcing it will make an interest payment due this week. The Chinese government, meanwhile, kept investors guessing about whether it might intervene.Evergrande Group’s struggle to comply with financial limits regulators imposed to curb rising debt levels has prompted fears a default might cause global shockwaves. Economists say banks and bondholders are likely to lose money if Evergrande restructures its $310 billion debt but Beijing has the resources to prevent a Chinese credit crunch.The...
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons. Pursuant to the notification obligations in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Company has been notified of the following acquisition of ordinary shares by Ivan Schofield, a Non-Executive Director of the Company. Following the acquisition, Ivan Schofield's interest in ordinary shares of the Company (including shares held by his spouse) is 154,691 (0.09% of issued share capital).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Origo Partners loss widens on Celadon write-down amid liquidation

(Alliance News) - Origo Partners PLC on Wednesday reported a widened interim loss as liquidation plans continue. Shares in Origo were trading up 24% at 0.15 pence each in London on Wednesday. The Isle of Man-based investment firm's pretax loss widened to USD654,000 in the six months ended June 30...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Bank of England keeps rates on hold, warns over inflation

The Bank of England kept its main interest rate at the record low of 0.1% while warning Thursday that inflation is set to be double its target rate by the end of this year, largely due to a sharp spike in energy prices.The decision from the central bank's nine-member Monetary Policy Committee was unanimous, though two members voted to start reining in the bank's stimulus program, which is aimed at keeping borrowing rates low in financial markets.In the minutes for the committee's meeting, the panel said developments over the past month had “strengthened” the case for some tightening of...
BUSINESS

