2021 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala

I did research, but unfortunately there was no American fashion backstory behind the plain mini black-and-white dress for the Met. Rosé pulled up in a Saint Laurent ready-to-wear dress with YSL creative director Anthony Vaccarello’s arm around her waist as one big “fuck you” to the entire Met Gala theme — that, I’m not mad about. But the outfit was less interesting than a recycled TikTok getup. It was boring for a regular red carpet. Every single Rosé outfit ate THIS DRESS UP! I don’t know what they were going for, but I know this was NOT it. – Joey Hung, Beauty & Style Editor.

