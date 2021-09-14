CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Terry Savage: How to pay for President Biden’s $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill

By balthimer
wgnradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation plan approved by the House of Representatives last month, and how to pay for it. Terry also take calls from WGN Radio listeners who have questions about their personal finances.

wgnradio.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Rep. Kurt Schrader speaks on Biden's $3.5 trillion spending plan

PORTLAND, Ore. — Joining KATU News' Your Voice Your Vote this week is U.S. Congressman Kurt Schrader who represents Oregon's 5th District. Recently, he and two other Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee voted against part of President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion spending plan, which is part of his "Build Back Better" agenda. Part of the plan includes lowering drug prices and expanding Medicare coverage.
PORTLAND, OR
Washington Examiner

The Associated Press, which worries about GOP spending, is very excited for Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending bill

The Associated Press could barely contain its excitement this week when it reported details of President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion social-spending bill. “President Joe Biden’s ‘build back better’ agenda is poised to be the most far-reaching federal investment since FDR’s New Deal or LBJ’s Great Society — a prodigious effort to tax the rich and shift money into projects and programs touching the lives of nearly every American,” the news outlet reported .
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Elections
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Elections
Local
Illinois Government
Fox News

Kevin McLaughlin: Stop Biden's $3.5 trillion boondoggle – Manchin shows moderate Dems how to survive midterms

If Kyrsten Sinema was the first Democrat to breach the gates of the Biden administration’s domestic agenda, Joe Manchin kicked the door wide open and showed others the way. Just before a weary nation paused for the holiday weekend, the West Virginia Democrat took a hatchet to the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending package, which has become the crown jewel on the left’s legislative wish list.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
talbotspy.org

From and Fuller: The Texas GOP Abortion Law and Biden’s $3.5 Trillion Spending Bill

Every Thursday, the Spy hosts a conversation with Al From and Craig Fuller on the most topical political news of the moment. This week, From and Fuller discuss the politically high risk Republican abortion law passed in Texas and Joe Biden’s equally daunting $3.5 trillion spending bill that would far exceed Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society programs in the 1960s in both cost and expansiveness.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afternoon News#Wgn Radio
WOWK

Manchin says he will not support Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending bill, which proposes expanded food stamps and free community college

WASHINGTON (WTRF) — According to reports, Sen. Joe Manchin says he will not support the $3.5 trillion spending bill proposed by Biden. Reports say the bill proposes expanded Medicare coverage, free universal preschool for 3- and 4-year olds, free community college, an expanded food stamps program (EBT), clean energy programs and incentives for electric vehicles. The bill also proposes starting a Civilian Climate Corps for youth.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Trump makes history as former president — He is the most powerful and sought-after endorser in the history of American politics

Former President Trump’s endorsement is hands-down the most sought after in the Republican Party, and Trump isn’t disappointing. The former president – eight months removed from the White House – remains extremely popular and influential with Republican voters and politicians as he aims to continue playing a kingmaker’s role in the GOP.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Fox News

'The View's' Ana Navarro claims Democrats today would hold Bill Clinton accountable for Lewinsky affair

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro claimed Wednesday that if the affair between former President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky, as well as his subsequent impeachment, had taken place today, Democrats would actually hold him accountable. While discussing the affair with her co-hosts, Navarro cited Democrats putting pressure on former Democratic...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketWatch

Senate confirmation for expected Biden banking regular pick given slim chance

Capital Alpha Partners analyst Ian Katz on Thursday predicted a 35% chance that Cornell University law professor Saule Omarova will be approved by the U.S. Senate for the banking regulator job of running the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Omarava is a "polarizing" pick for the OCCC job as a critic of big banks, Katz said. She has suggested that the Fed should hold bank customer deposits on its balance sheet to democratize the financial system. "By separating banks' lending and monetary functions, banks wouldn't be special anymore, she wrote, marking the end of banking 'as we know it'," Katz wrote in a research note. Omarova also said the rise of cryptocurrencies mainly benefits the "dysfunctional financial system we already have," and could destabilize the economy. "We don't think Omarova would get a single Republican vote," Katz said. "So in a 50-50 Senate, she needs the support of every Democrat. We don't see it happening." Omarova will be nominated to run the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), Bloomberg reported Wednesday. In August, The New York Times reported that Omarova was being vetted for the job.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wgnradio.com

Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy on new Congress tax initiatives, ‘What I’m trying to tell people is, you have to prepare for this’

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/18/2021: IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy of the Law Office of Steven A. Leahy, PC with Opem Tax Advocates joins the program to talk about the newest tax initiatives Congress is in the process of debating. To learn more about Steven A. Leahy go to chicagotaxteam.com or call 1-312-664-6649.
CHICAGO, IL
Fortune

Democrats tread through political minefield as they decide who will pay for $3.5 trillion Biden bill

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. House Democrats began the serious work of trying to implement President Joe Biden’s expansive spending plan, but getting there will require remarkable legislative nimbleness, since Biden has said the revenue to pay for it must come only from Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
whbl.com

Biden to meet with Manchin, Sinema to discuss U.S. $3.5 trillion spending bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden will meet separately with moderate Democratic U.S. senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema on Wednesday to discuss Democratic-backed domestic spending legislation, sources familiar with the meetings said. The Democrats hold a slim majority in the Senate, making Manchin and Sinema critical to the legislation’s prospects.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy