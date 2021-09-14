CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dan Hampton on Bears’ 34-14 loss to the Rams: ‘Ditka would’ve had us all out there doing tackling drills today’

By balthimer
wgnradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Bears Hall of Famer and host of the Hamp and O’B, Dan Hampton joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain what went wrong in the Bears’ 34-14 season open loss to the L.A. Rams, and what needs to be fixed before they face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Bengals#American Football#Afternoon News
The Spun

MRI Results On Baker Mayfield’s Shoulder Are Reportedly In

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had to leave yesterday’s game against the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury. He came right back in and helped the Browns win the game, but how is he feeling now?. Speaking to the media on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update...
NFL
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

The Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Robert Foster, per a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, Foster has been released from the team’s injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. Back on Aug. 24, he was waived with an injury designation but was transferred to the Dolphins’ IR after he was unclaimed by the other 31 NFL teams on the waiver wire.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Here is why Lamar Jackson, Ravens have not agreed to extension

Lamar Jackson could be the next NFL quarterback in line for a massive contract extension, but negotiations between him and the Baltimore Ravens are complicated by the fact that Jackson does not have an agent. At the very least, that has made it difficult for the two sides to get a deal done as the regular season approaches.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Falcons WR Julio Jones angers Titans Head Coach

The Atlanta Falcons weren't the only ones to have a tough debut on Sunday. Atlanta was blown out 32-6 by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and former Falcons receiver Julio Jones is in hot water with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after getting a personal foul in the first quarter.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Insane Throw

Patrick Mahomes has his Kansas City Chiefs in a dogfight against the Cleveland Browns today in a rematch of last year’s playoffs. And as usual, there’s been at least one amazing throw in the process. Trailing by nine early in the fourth quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs started a drive...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Why Fans Were Right to Condemn 'Quitter' Andrew Luck For Sudden Retirement

Ben Maller: “People were still retroactively condemning the Indianapolis fans who were at that exhibition game for their ‘harsh’ treatment. ‘iT’s nOt fAiR!’, ‘iT’s nOt rIgHt!’ Now that time has passed, did Andrew Luck deserve getting booed from the Colts fans? I’m nodding my head ‘YES’ on this one. He absolutely deserved what he got and it was a completely warranted response by the Indianapolis fans. Andrew Luck BOTCHED that entire episode. He deserved to take a shower in boos and he got it. Timing is everything, and this was the ‘fumblerooski’ the way this was handled. This was not the time nor the place. If Luck was truly defeated at the game of football and he wanted to quit, you do that at the END of a season. You don’t do that a couple weeks before the start of the regular season. Not after you’ve done the offseason program and gone through 85% of training camp, and the season is on the horizon. You talk about leaving the Colts holding the bag. Andrew Luck was ahead of his time, he got flack, but it is now socially acceptable to be a quitter. You’re a hero if you’re a quitter and you become a powerful figure in the sporting world. If Luck had to do it over again, what he should have done was use the get out of criticism card, and said ‘I can’t play anymore, I’ve got mental illness.’ If only he had done that everyone would have shut up! The same usual cockroaches will come out and rush to your defense. If you say anything bad about Simone Biles or Naomi Osaka you’re a ‘HEATHEN’ or you’re an ‘OGRE.'" (Full Video Above)
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Zimmer’s Quote About Kirk Cousins Is Going Viral

It’s never a good sign if your starting quarterback and head coach have a contentious relationship, but that seems to be exactly what’s happening in Minnesota. Just last month, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer publicly expressed his frustrations with starting QB Kirk Cousins for his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. More recently, the Minnesota coach criticized his quarterback’s tendency to settle for check-downs instead of pushing the ball downfield.
NFL
NBC Sports

Here's what Mac Jones said to Zach Wilson after Patriots beat Jets

Beyond the fact they'll meet twice a year as members of the New England Patriots and New York Jets, quarterbacks Mac Jones and Zach Wilson will be forever linked as members of the 2021 NFL Draft class. Through one meeting, it's a decided advantage for Jones, who watched his counterpart...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Texans’ Deshaun Watson Decision

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered an injury and may not be available this Thursday against the Carolina Panthers. But if you think Deshaun Watson is going to return to the team and save the day, you have another thing coming. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Watson...
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Dolphins can replace Tua Tagovailoa with

With Tua Tagovailoa exiting Sunday’s game with a rib injury and perhaps facing some missed time, here are three replacement options for the Dolphins. In the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bils, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off after taking a hard hit. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the second-year signal caller suffered bruised ribs with an MRI coming Monday.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy