J.Lo and Ben Affleck Made Their Met Gala Debut

By Bianca Betancourt
Harper's Bazaar
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBennifer are back in full force. Superstar Jennifer Lopez and her actor-director boyfriend, Ben Affleck, appeared together for the first time at the 2021 Met Gala. For their joint appearance, Lopez wore a daring monochromatic brown ensemble, courtesy of Ralph Lauren, which included a plunging neckline, feathered detailing, a very sexy thigh-high slit, and a coordinating cowgirl hat. Affleck appeared dapper in a classic black tuxedo. Rather than walking down the red carpet together, though, Affleck met Lopez inside the event, where they posed for a few photos together.

