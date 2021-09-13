CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu impressed by Trevor Lawrence so far

By James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars let one slip away from them yesterday after losing handily to a Houston Texans team that most felt was headed towards being the worst in the NFL. In the process, rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence finished the day 28-of-51 in terms of his completion rate for 322 yards and three touchdowns. However, his stat line also came with three picks, which made the loss sting a little more.

Despite how his debut went, though, many were still encouraged by some of the elite-level throws Lawrence made and feel he’s going to be fine in the future. However, All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu also came away impressed with Lawrence’s mindset when listening to his postgame interview and gave fans words of encouragement by saying Lawrence seems like a player who is built for the NFL.

When considering the three-time All-Pro is a well-traveled player who is a Super Bowl champion and one who has played with quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, Mathieu’s words should mean something. And while Sunday’s loss to the Texans was concerning, Lawrence has shown the ability to bounce back this summer in training camp, which is why he seems to be the part of the team many aren’t concerned about.

After Sunday’s game, Lawrence expressed that he was frustrated by the loss, but at the same time, he was extremely confident in his ability to respond positively.

“I know I’m going to respond well,” he said Sunday. “I’m made of the right stuff, so I don’t have any doubt about that. But it’s frustrating, and I hate losing. I hate losing. So we’re going to get better. But that’s all you can do is watch the tape, learn from it, get better, and move on. We’ve just got to stick together. That’s the main thing. That’s kind of in the past. That’s over. It is what it is. We’ve got to move on to next week and stick together. So it’s going to be good.”

Up next for Lawrence and the Jags will be a Denver Broncos unit that has a top-tier pass-rushing duo in Von Miller and Bradley Chubb (possibly), who was sidelined with an ankle injury Week 1. A win, or even a successful day on Lawrence’s part, would be huge for the rookie and the Jags heading forward.

