CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Rangers Vow to Chase Big-Money Free Agents

InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 9 days ago

Rangers Goal: ‘Destination’ for Big-Money Free Agents

The Texas Rangers 2021 season is winding down … and it is winding up being one of the poorest, record-wise, in the history of the Major League Baseball franchise.

But Rangers GM Chris Young is strongly suggesting that a turnaround is coming soon.

“Our hope is to create a winning environment that other players see and want to be a part of,” said Young in a visit with “G-Bag Nation” on 105.3 The Fan. “I believe in it and we'll continue to build (the roster) with the right players that fit what we're doing."

It is the Rangers’ stated plan to chase big-money free agents as part of the goal to put losing seasons behind them.

Does the Rangers’ recent lack of on-field success make that pursuit a “long shot”?

"I certainly hope it's not a long shot,” Young said. “I don't view it as a long shot."

Before a player can commit to Texas, of course, the franchise needs to commit to spending the money needed to win bidding wars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eIgqO_0bv8CVED00

Young says the Rangers are positioning themselves to do just that.

“I expect us to be very active in the free agent market,” he said. “Over the next few weeks (we're) going to assess our direction, our needs, and how we see this playing out over the next several seasons.

“I think it's a strong free-agent market, and I'm excited for the Rangers to participate in it, and we expect to be very active. And I think this is going to become a very desirable destination for players.”

As it stands right now, the Rangers only have around $28 million committed toward next season's payroll, with the exception of the arbitration-eligible players.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rangers EXCLUSIVE: Jon Daniels Reacts to Fans' Free Agency Doubts

ARLINGTON, Texas — The 2021 regular season is wrapping up. For the Texas Rangers, it's been a year dedicated to evaluation, growth and development. In some ways, it's gone very well. The vast improvement in the farm system highlights that sentiment. The big league record, on the other hand, shows the lack of established talent in Arlington.
NHL
PIX11

Yankees rally to sweep Rangers, roll into Fenway showdown

NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres doubled home Joey Gallo for the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning, Gary Sánchez followed with a two-run homer and the New York Yankees rallied past the Texas Rangers 7-3 to cap a three-game sweep before beginning a season-ending divisional gauntlet that will decide their postseason fate. The Yankees’ […]
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Baseball#Gm
Lakers Daily

Report: Free agent big man to work out for Lakers

According to a report, big man Kenneth Faried will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers this week. Faried, who is 6-foot-8, has played eight seasons in the NBA and is known for his energy, physicality and ferocity. For his career, he has averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
NBA
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera changes jersey number

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera is Detroit’s nominee for the annual Roberto Clemente Award, which is given to the player who “best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”. And to that end, Cabrera will be wearing a...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
MLB
chatsports.com

Meet the St. Louis Cardinals’ newest wild card threat

Paul Goldschmidt #46 of the St. Louis Cardinals at bat against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on July 06, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) The Padres and Reds have been viewed as the St. Louis Cardinals’ biggest wild card threats, but don’t overlook...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

Patrick Wisdom breaks the Cubs’ rookie home run record

MILWAUKEE – One of the bright spots of a Cubs’ season that has mostly been spent out of contention is the discovery of a player who could be a part of their future plans. Thirty-year-old rookie Patrick Wisdom has emerged as one of the team’s best power hitters this year, showing power as he finally […]
MLB
Santa Clarita Radio

All The Latest LA Dodger News As Turner Is Traded In

The MLB season has been underway for a good number of months now, with the Los Angeles Dodgers currently sitting second in the NL West Division. To date, they have a record of 84 wins and 49 losses, which sees them in 2nd place, behind the San Francisco Giants, but crucially ahead of the San Diego Padres, the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. As the 2020 World Series champions, the Dodgers will be hoping they can repeat their successes of last season in this, the 132nd season for the franchise in Major League Baseball.
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
numberfire.com

Trayce Thompson sent to Cubs' bench on Tuesday evening

Chicago Cubs outfielder Trayce Thompson is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Thompson will rest in Chicago after Ian Happ was announced as Tuesday's starting right fielder. According to Baseball Savant on two batted balls this season, Thompson has produced a .143 expected average and a 50%...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Video: Manny Machado Yells 'It's Not F--king About You' at Fernando Tatis Jr.

As the San Diego Padres continue to struggle, frustrations appear to be boiling over. On Saturday night, stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. were captured on video getting into it in the dugout, with the former yelling "It's not f--king about you" to his counterpart. Kevin Acee of the...
MLB
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves Mailbag: Freddie Freeman extension, Bullpen, Kyle Wright and more

Thank you to everyone that submitted questions for this week’s mailbag. We will do one more of these the final week of the regular season and probably another for the playoffs. There are always fun. Let’s get to it!. Is it that the organization can’t afford Freddie Freeman or that...
MLB
FanSided

Seattle Mariners 2021 Wild Card Chase Breakdown, Pt. 1

As of this morning, the Seattle Mariners find themselves heading home after a six-game road trip that saw them sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks before dropping a tough series to the Houston Astros. Winning 4 of 6 in this stretch was probably the realistic expectation for this group, but losing the...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera reveals plans for retirement

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera revealed that he aims to play at least two more seasons before he officially calls it a career. Cabrera is at the point of his career where it seems as if in every month, he manages to set a historic milestone. Just earlier this week, Cabrera became the 28th player in MLB history to record 500 career home runs.
MLB
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
175
Followers
634
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy