Rangers Vow to Chase Big-Money Free Agents

Rangers Goal: ‘Destination’ for Big-Money Free Agents

The Texas Rangers 2021 season is winding down … and it is winding up being one of the poorest, record-wise, in the history of the Major League Baseball franchise.

But Rangers GM Chris Young is strongly suggesting that a turnaround is coming soon.

“Our hope is to create a winning environment that other players see and want to be a part of,” said Young in a visit with “G-Bag Nation” on 105.3 The Fan. “I believe in it and we'll continue to build (the roster) with the right players that fit what we're doing."

It is the Rangers’ stated plan to chase big-money free agents as part of the goal to put losing seasons behind them.

Does the Rangers’ recent lack of on-field success make that pursuit a “long shot”?

"I certainly hope it's not a long shot,” Young said. “I don't view it as a long shot."

Before a player can commit to Texas, of course, the franchise needs to commit to spending the money needed to win bidding wars.

Young says the Rangers are positioning themselves to do just that.

“I expect us to be very active in the free agent market,” he said. “Over the next few weeks (we're) going to assess our direction, our needs, and how we see this playing out over the next several seasons.

“I think it's a strong free-agent market, and I'm excited for the Rangers to participate in it, and we expect to be very active. And I think this is going to become a very desirable destination for players.”

As it stands right now, the Rangers only have around $28 million committed toward next season's payroll, with the exception of the arbitration-eligible players.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook