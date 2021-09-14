CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Found Rihanna at the Met Gala

By Devine Blacksher, @devinemarieblacksher
thecut.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRihanna has finally arrived at the Met Gala. She showed up around 10 P.M., long after most other guests had already gone inside to the cocktails and dinner reception. Robyn Fenty showed up with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, wearing a billowing black ensemble and a black beanie covering what appears to be a jeweled cap. Rocky is dressed in a puffy patchwork quilt, a theme of the American fashion at the Met exhibition, which he promptly removed to reveal a pearl-studded suit. A few minutes earlier, a fight broke out amongst the paparazzi waiting to get a shot of her leaving the hotel and sometime before that, a mysterious cart of wigs left her room.

www.thecut.com

