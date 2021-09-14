CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Jennifer Lopez Really Said "Yee" — and I Cannot Stress This Enough — "Haw" With Her 2021 Met Gala Look

By Marci Robi n
Allure
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lopez may have surprised everyone when she unexpectedly showed up at the VMAs as a presenter, but we were fully prepared for the icon's arrival at the 2021 Met Gala. OK, that's not entirely true — one can never truly be prepared for JLo is going to bring to the red carpet other than glamour, and considering it's fashion's biggest night of the year, it calls for a beauty look that lives up to the moment.

www.allure.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Masked Kiss Was The Most Swoon-Worthy Moment Of The Met Gala

There are many levels of officiality when it comes to relationships between Hollywood A-listers. There’s “blurry, hard-to-see paparazzi photo” together, there’s “laughing side by side at a Lakers game in full view of everyone” together, and then, of course, there’s the upper echelon of celeb romance: “Met Gala” together. (I can just imagine Carrie Bradshaw asking Mr Big in the upcoming Sex and the City reboot, “Are we Met Gala official?”)
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Ben Affleck Back On Dad Duty After Flaunting PDA-Heavy Romance With Girlfriend Jennifer Lopez At Met Gala, Venice International Film Festival

After playing the role of loving boyfriend to Jennifer Lopez at the Met gala and Venice Film Festival, Ben Affleck is back to playing his best role, father. The 49-year-old actor enjoyed a lunch date with his three kids — daughters Seraphina, 12, and Violet, 15, and son Samuel, 9 — in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, September 16.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jlo
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Ralph Lauren
Inc.com

Jennifer Lopez on Authenticity and Her Biggest Motivations

Jennifer Lopez knew something wasn't right. "I really got inspired about being more business-savvy when I realized I was literally making people tons and tons of money and making such a small percentage," she told U.S. Small Business Administration chief Isabel Casillas Guzman and MSNBC contributor María Teresa Kumar. Lopez made her remarks during a streamed event Tuesday for the SBA's National Small Business Week Virtual Summit 2021. The fireside chat was also a kickoff event for Hispanic Heritage month.
SMALL BUSINESS
Essence

Exclusive: Rihanna Shares The Details Behind Her MET Gala Carpet Look

The 'Anti' singer and mogul caught up with ESSENCE on the red carpet. After a night of looks to die for ranging from Chloe x Halle‘s sisterly nod to Tina Turner to Yara Shahidi‘s Josephine Baker-inspired gown, Rihanna appeared on the MET Gala red carpet to serve what we’d been waiting for. The ‘Anti’ singer appeared in a Balenciaga overcoat and matching hat alongside her rapper beau A$AP Rocky, who made their red carpet debut together at this year’s MET Gala. Just after 10 PM EST, the FENTY Beauty mogul arrived on the carpet fashionably late – emphasis on the “fashion” – straightaway following the tapping of her highly-anticipated Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Jennifer Hudson puts on a busty display in curve-clinging red gown as she strikes poses at the 2021 Met Gala after celebrating her 40th birthday

Jennifer Hudson looked ravishing in red as she attended the 2021 Met Gala just one day after celebrating her milestone 40th birthday. The songstress, 40, put on a busty display in a curve-clinging crimson AZ Factory gown with billowing satin sleeves and skirt. Jennifer looked breathtaking as she posed up...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Wella Professionals#Great Lengths#Ghd Curve Soft Curl Iron#Wella Eimi Dry Me#Jlo Beauty
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian Channels Batwoman With Her Met Gala After-Party Look

While her Met Gala look got some Harry Potter dementor comparisons, Kim Kardashian West's after-party getup was totally Batwoman!. The 40-year-old reality star stepped out in a second all-black look on Monday night after the annual fashion event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. For the second ensemble, Kim wore...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Irina Shayk Looks Like She Stepped Straight Out of the '90s With Her New Pixie Haircut

Irina Shayk was full of surprises at Monday night's Met Gala. Known for her edgy street style and super-sleek bun, the model transformed into a flower girl for the event and casually debuted a fresh pixie cut in the process. While Shayk is often seen sporting the classic off-duty model look — long hair slicked back into a bun — her new hair is reminiscent of the '90s, particularly drawing inspiration from the iconic crop made famous by supermodel Linda Evangelista.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Lil Nas X fans can’t get enough of his three-in-one Met Gala look

It would be an understatement to say Lil Nas X pulled out all of the stops for the 2021 Met Gala on Monday evening.Taking to the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the “Call Me By Your Name” singer debuted three different looks, each custom-designed by Donatella Versace.The 22-year-old arrived in a regal looking gold satin cape featuring a long, flowing train and padded shoulders. The cape, embellished with ornate gold beading, covered the entirety of the singer’s body apart from his head.After posing for the cameras for a short while, security personnel removed the cape from the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Life and Style Weekly

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Wear Coordinating Black Outfits at the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet: Photos

Well-dressed couple! Kris Jenner and longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble looked regal in coordinating black outfits on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet on Monday, September 13. Kris, 65, paid homage to several legendary fashion designers with her ensemble, which included pieces by Tom Ford, Alexander McQueen and Tommy Hilfiger. Her outfit consisted of a black blazer with a plunging neckline and a ruffled train paired with black slacks. She accessorized with black pumps, a black ball and chain bag, black gloves and emerald drop earrings. Corey, 40, matching his lady love in a black suit with black shoes, adding a pop of color with a light pink silk button-up shirt.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

These 5 Stars Modeled Their Met Gala Looks After Hollywood Icons

For those who were unaware, this year's Met Gala theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which meant the stars walked the red carpet wearing the looks that they thought best encapsulated “a modern vocabulary of American style.”. Of course, each star embraced the theme in various ways, whether...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tyra Banks Is the Real Disco Ball in a Mirrored Gown & Classic Pumps on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Tyra Banks decided to be her own disco ball on the kickoff episode of this season’s “Dancing With the Stars.” The series’ host took to the stage last night in unmissable attire, modeling a mosaic-style mirrored gown; the design came complete with a plunging neckline, structured shoulders and a dramatic high-leg slit. The look also included nude fishnet tights for an edgy appeal as well a dangling drop earrings. When it came down to footwear, the supermodel decided to keep the focus on her dress in a subtle choice of heels. The classic pointed-toe pumps matched the shade of Banks’ tight in...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Mandy Moore Dazzles in Red Spaghetti Strap Gown and Matching Satin Louboutins at 2021 Emmys

Mandy Moore matched the red carpet at the Emmy Awards. The “This Is Us” actress attended the award show on Sunday night in a crimson Carolina Herrera gown. The dress featured thin spaghetti straps and a full tulle skirt. She added Fernando Jorge earrings and a ring to her look. Moore appeared at the Emmys along with her “This Is Us” costars in honor of the series’ nomination for outstanding drama series. The “A Walk to Remember” alum matched her dress to her shoes by wearing red satin Folies Pigalle Christian Louboutin pumps. The iconic pumps feature a 4-inch thin stiletto as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Billie Eilish's Met Gala Look Is TOTALLY New for Her

Not only is this Billie Eilish's first year attending the Met Gala (she was too young to attend in year's past!), but she's a literal co-chair. Which is definitely what I was also doing at 19 years old, don't worry about it!. Billie is co-chairing this year's event along with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Met Gala 2021 best-dressed celebrities: Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and more

The 2021 Met Gala came and went in a star-spangled blur. Best-dressed regular Sarah Jessica Parker wasn’t there; neither was Beyoncé. But stars aplenty still climbed those famous Metropolitan Museum steps for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed fête, dressed in their finest patriotic fashions. Below, the most memorable looks from Monday night’s red carpet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Allure

Camila Cabello Tries 9 Things She's Never Done Before

Camila Cabello tries nine things she's never done before, from singing about how hangry she is to making a DIY princess costume. She also meets our resident hair mannequin and gives her an avant garde makeover and shows us the choreography to her new single "Don't Go Yet" with no music.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy