Ciara Should Get a Penalty For Looking This Good in Her Russell Wilson-Inspired Met Gala Dress

By Perri Konecky
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 9 days ago
When it came to the 2021 Met Gala, Ciara understood the assignment and she ran with it . . . she ran with it right into the end zone. On Monday night, the stunning singer and mom of three stepped out on the red carpet wearing a jersey dress by designer Peter Dundas that resembled none other than her husband Russell Wilson's NFL jersey. The lime-green sequined dress was inspired by the Seattle Seahawks quarterback's number 3 jersey. With the theme of the Met Gala being "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," Ciara rocked a football-shaped purse and Russell's 2013 Super Bowl ring — because there is nothing more American than football!

