Gigi Hadid Returns to the Red Carpet, Wearing a Stunning Prada Outfit at 2021’s Met Gala

By Hope Schreiber
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25jkl1_0bv8C98i00
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Fashion’s biggest night wouldn’t be complete without Gigi Hadid gracing the red carpet. On Monday, September 13, Gigi Hadid walked the red carpet of the 2021 Met Gala wearing a Prada gown.

The model, 26, has been attending the Met ball since 2015, when she wore a red Diane von Furstenberg gown with Louboutin heels. But in 2016, the mother of one caused a stir when she arrived alongside off-again, on-again partner Zayn Malik — marking their first red carpet appearance together. Gigi opted to wear Tommy Hilfiger while the former One Direction member wore Versace, complete with a sleek metal arm to fit the theme “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.”

Gigi, who gave birth to her and Zayn’s daughter, Khai, in September 2020, returned to the Met Ball in a gorgeous black and white gown, with a neckline that resembled a champagne coupe (a glass that has been rumored to be designed after Marie Antoinette’s bust). She paired the gown with arm-length black gloves, black stockings and heels.

Most notable about the supermodel’s look, however, is her hair transformation. Instead of her regular blonde to brown locks, she opted for a fiery red coloring.

Gigi and Zayn have spent most of their time isolating at their home at the Hadid Farm in Pennsylvania. Yolanda, the mother of Gigi and Bella Hadid, owns the 32-acre property and Bella also has her own home on the land. Most of their time, when they aren’t in New York City or traveling for work, is now spent tending to vegetables, herbs, horses and goats.

“I always want to be here full-time. I love the city, but this is where I’m happiest,” Gigi told Vogue in March 2021. “I think [Khai will] definitely be raised here. The greenery and the farm-y lifestyle are similar to what made me feel really centered as a kid, and I think that’s really important to Zayn and me.”

“[Khai is] one next week and I just feel like I’ve been on mama duty. I’ve been at the farm every day in my sweatpants and in our matching messy buns,” Gigi told the night’s host Keke Palmer. “Tonight, I’m showing her what it means to dress up, own it and have balance.”

Keep scrolling to see Gigi Hadid’s grand return to the Met Gala’s red carpet.

