Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Had an Affectionate, High-Fashion Met Gala Debut
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello stepped out tonight for their biggest red carpet of the year: the Met Gala. The couple, who have been dating for two years, made their debut as a pair at the prestigious New York City fashion event. Cabello wore a purple sparkly crop top and skirt. Mendes wore an open leather jacket and black pants alongside her. The two were affectionate in front of the cameras.www.elle.com
