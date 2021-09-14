The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Editor’s note: Some political letters were received before the 100-word limit went into effect. Dick Caplan’s recent reader’s opinion was very predictable, being similar in tone to letters he previously wrote before and after previous elections. His recent opinion questioned what the beliefs of Republican friends/council-people/mayor are with respect to a wide range of issues. If you base your perceived answers to those questions on some editorials from The New York Times or The Washington Post or some individuals on MSNBC or CNN, you would no doubt think Republicans are a bunch of racists rubes; perhaps even Mr. Caplin believes that about us, which is his prerogative.

