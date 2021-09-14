The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

I'm a member of the pro-life party — I'm a Democrat — and I just want to encourage everyone who hasn't been vaccinated to do so. I did it months ago and it didn’t hurt and I didn’t get sick. I now have the relief that comes with knowing that I’m much safer.
Republican legislators are wrong to approve a bill that lets local school boards set district rules for mask wearing. Debates are going on in these districts between those who resist wearing masks and those who support masks. The resisters say any government action that requires them to do so is against personal freedoms. The other side contends those who won’t wear masks go against the common good — threatening the freedom of every person’s life.The pandemic is worse. COVID hospitalizations are up and deaths from the virus are increasing. Studies show masks help slow spreading of the coronavirus.
Editor’s note: Some political letters were received before the 100-word limit went into effect. Dick Caplan’s recent reader’s opinion was very predictable, being similar in tone to letters he previously wrote before and after previous elections. His recent opinion questioned what the beliefs of Republican friends/council-people/mayor are with respect to a wide range of issues. If you base your perceived answers to those questions on some editorials from The New York Times or The Washington Post or some individuals on MSNBC or CNN, you would no doubt think Republicans are a bunch of racists rubes; perhaps even Mr. Caplin believes that about us, which is his prerogative.
This letter is for those of you who refused to put a coffee filter in your coffee pot. If you drink tea, you probably don’t keep the tea leaves all wrapped up in a neat little bag. You say you do these things? How about your car? Do you use...
Where’s the scrutiny of President Joe Biden and his Cabinet for the disastrous pull-out from Afghanistan? Sure, mistakes happen, but if former President Trump were still president, the Journal would be howling for a third impeachment. Even reliably liberal CNN is criticizing Biden for fumbling the pull-out, leading to Americans...
Despite a drop in the number of hospital patients for COVID-19, the disease continues to strain critical care resources." American-Statesman readers shared their reaction. As a physician, I am in full support of President Biden's mandates to defeat the COVID pandemic, because it is obvious that too many Americans have not stepped up to the task. To those I say:
Gov. DeSantis certainly has complete confidence with his firm ideas and strategies of how to combat the COVID-19 outbreak in Florida. He is against any kind of mandates whether requiring masks or telling businesses, especially the cruise lines, that they may not require "vaccination passports." He claims he is merely...
Readers offer their thoughts and comments about the Republican Party, vaccines, climate change and local government.The Oregon Republican Party is in trouble. While this is nothing new, I would like to offer my perspective as a former Democrat. The Dems were no longer a viable party for me after Afghanistan. As a combat veteran I'm disgusted by the Biden administration. Therefore I decided to reach out the Republicans in Oregon. It didn't turn out well. For some reason I though the GOP would want to win, they don't. County Republican parties are living in an alternative universe. Take Polk County...
Laura Ingraham said President Biden is "flooding America" with a future political constituency Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle," claiming he was doing so without regard to the wants and needs of the American citizens. "The American people have been voting since 2008 for presidents to stop the never-ending wars in...
We had a very nice funeral last week for my 43-year-old son, another victim of COVID. He worked in a position where he interacted with the public daily. As my son was feeling ill, Gov. Ron DeSantis opened a Regeneron site nearby with much fanfare. That day, his wife got him the soonest appointment – for 10 days later!
Re: “Anti-vaxers are self involved” letter to the editor in The News’ Sept. 7 edition. J.A. Teske’s Sept, 7 letter to The News temporarily sucked me in. For a few sentences I agreed with him! He was mentioning his dislike of those obnoxious creatures called anti-vaxers. But then he moved to his “explanation”. Apparently, he thinks youth are the problem. For Teske, these are people born after 1970, and hence younger than 51.
By passing the most restrictive anti-abortion law in the country, the majority-Republican Texas Legislature has encouraged a culture of citizen secret police. Odd behavior for a party that rails against big government. But not strange for a party determined to control women’s reproductive lives and squelch their rights. - Pamela...
Michael Ryan’s column about the divisive nature of American politics since 9/11 is instructive for the examples he cites and does not cite. (Sept. 10, 8A, “We’re finishing what the 9/11 terrorists began”) There has never been unanimity on what the “all-American principles” he cites mean: the Constitution, limited government,...
Duty calls; it is time to vote! How do you make your decision? There are several ways. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. First is the method commonly referred to as the “Blinders On the Brain” approach such as, “My family has always voted for such and such a party no matter who the candidate is.”
We all know about the recent increase of inflation to 5.4% — a lot more than 2020 when it was 2.5%. (All figures are from the Internet.) So we have to have an inflation strategy, not only to beat inflation but to get ahead of it!. In January of 2022,...
Former President Trump’s endorsement is hands-down the most sought after in the Republican Party, and Trump isn’t disappointing. The former president – eight months removed from the White House – remains extremely popular and influential with Republican voters and politicians as he aims to continue playing a kingmaker’s role in the GOP.
Co-authors of the new book “Peril” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa discuss the documents, memos, and private conversation behind what amounts to a coup plot by the former president and the measures military leaders took to protect the country from himSept. 22, 2021.
As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
A bit of grandstanding by senator Ted Cruz appeared to backfire on Wednesday as three election experts flatly told him his state’s laws are racist.At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled “Restoring the Voting Rights Act: Combating Discriminatory Abuses”, Mr Cruz began by asking a confrontational question.“In your judgement, are voter ID laws racist?” the Texas Republican asked.“It depends,” responded Franita Tolson, a professor at the USC Gould School of Law. “One thing we have to stop doing is treating all voter ID laws as the same.”Mr Cruz did not let her elaborate, citing his limited time. Instead, he...
Comments / 0