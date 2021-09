MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CBS News) — Following the collapse of bipartisan police reform talks in Congress on Wednesday, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents the family of George Floyd, said that his clients are extremely disappointed and urged Democratic senators to bring the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to a floor vote. “In the last year and a half, we have witnessed hundreds of thousands of Americans urging lawmakers to bring desperately needed change to policing in this country so there can be greater accountability, transparency, and ultimately trust in policing,” Crump said in a statement. “People – including many...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO