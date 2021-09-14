CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cute Couple! Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Stun at 1st Met Gala Together: Photos

By Adam Sall
 9 days ago
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

She wore this dress for a little drama! Camila Cabello and boyfriend Shawn Mendes looked gorgeous at the 2021 Met Gala while walking the red carpet together on Monday, September 13.

Camila, 24, wore a sparkly purple skirt and crop top designed by Michael Kors. She accessorized with a matching jacket. Shawn, 23, who was not wearing a shirt, rocked black pants and a blazer by the same designer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37hh7v_0bv8BSXp00
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The Met Gala, which takes place at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, was one day after the MTV Video Music Awards. Shawn and Camila attended the event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, but they opted to walk the red carpet separately.

Their decision seemed to be for good reason. The former Fifth Harmony singer sweetly brought her father as her plus one to the soiree, where she performed her single “Don’t Go Yet” on stage followed by Shawn singing “Summer of Love.”

That being said, Shawn and Camila are still going strong and gushed over each other during the big event.

“Queen,” the “Stitches” singer wrote on his Instagram Story with a red heart emoji to caption a video of Camila walking the red carpet in a red and pink Alexis Mabille gown.

“[I] can’t believe how beautiful [you] both are in this pic,” Camila gushed over a candid photo of Shawn standing by Lil Nas X.

The A-listers first met in 2014 while they were both opening for singer Austin Mahone and remained friends after the experience. Their relationship turned romantic in July 2019 when they officially announced they were a couple. The pair had released the steamy song “Señorita” one month prior on the heels of Camila’s split from ex-boyfriend Matthew Hussey.

They grew even closer while self-quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

“I mean to be completely honest, it was my first time spending time with my girlfriend and her family in their house in Miami,” Shawn said during an October 2020 interview with Australian radio show Smallzy’s Surgery. “I was there for like three months so I got really, like, I was doing laundry, well I was barely doing laundry. I was trying to do laundry. I was learning how to cook. It was nice man, it was really nice.”

The “Treat You Better” singer gushed more about the experience with Camila’s family — and how they helped him finish his Wonder album — in December 2020 while speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

“I went to Miami and I was living with Camila and her parents and her sister and I was in panic for the first week being like there’s no way I’m going to make an album,” Shawn explained at the time. “And then when I started to settle in to how nice it is to be in the same place every night, to have a movie time, to cook dinner with the family and to do laundry. I know it sounds really kind of silly but when you’ve been touring the world since you’re 15 years old, like, I don’t remember the last time I smelled laundry. It’s a nice smell. It’s a really calming smell. It feels like growing up.”

BEAUTY & FASHION
