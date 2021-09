Jeff Bridges, star and executive producer of FX’s upcoming drama “The Old Man,” shared some first footage of the series and said that he’s “feelin’ better” after struggles with cancer and COVID-19. “My cancer is in remission — the 9” to 12” mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble. My COVID is in the rear view mirror,” he said in an update on his personal website “COVID kicked my ass pretty good, but I’m double vaccinated and feeling much better now,” he continued, following up on a post from March where he explained that he contracted COVID-19 at the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO