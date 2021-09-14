CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Where Gavin Newsom and Larry Elder Stand in Polls On Eve of California Recall Election

By Toria Barnhart
Newsweek
Newsweek
 9 days ago
Democratic leaders including President Joe Biden continue offering their support for Gov. Gavin Newsom as polls remain in his favor.

John Perez
9d ago

don't believe this article for one bit. if you still haven't voted get out there and vote for Newsom. you have until 8 on the 14th..tomorrow

