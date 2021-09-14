CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Australia

Wallabies star Quade Cooper set to be granted Australian citizenship after government changes rules

By Mike Hytner
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MFBdA_0bv89cWa00
Quade Cooper as the Wallabies headed for victory over South Africa’s Springboks in the rugby championship match on the Gold Coast on Sunday. Cooper is to be granted Australian citizenship.

Quade Cooper is set to be granted Australian citizenship after the government announced changes to eligibility rules, clearing the path for “distinguished applicants” such as the Wallabies star.

The immigration minister, Alex Hawke, on Tuesday confirmed additional flexibility has been introduced to recognise the unique difficulties faced by individuals like Cooper.

Cooper had complained his touring schedule – and stints playing abroad – had led to four previous applications being rejected.

The current rules stipulate that citizenship applicants must have lived in Australia for the past four years and were not absent for more than 12 months during that time. They also state they must not have been absent from the country for more than 90 days during the 12 months before applying.

But Hawke indicated some exceptions could now be made for elite athletes like Cooper, along with artists, businesspeople and scientists.

“Exceptional people must not be prevented from becoming Australians because of the unique demands of the very work they do that makes them exceptional,” Hawke said.

Cooper, who was born in New Zealand but moved to Australia when he was 13, qualifies for the Wallabies through residency. He has made 71 appearances for Australia, the most recent coming on Sunday when his star turn guided the Wallabies to a memorable win over world champions South Africa.

His performance on the Gold Coast reignited calls for his citizenship to be granted, with Rugby Australia CEO Hamish McLennan saying it would be the “right, Australian thing to do”.

McLennan told ABC Radio Brisbane on Tuesday that the relaxation of the rules was “thoroughly deserving for Quade”.

Labor’s home affairs spokesperson, Kristina Keneally, who also advocated for Cooper and other would-be Australian citizens in similar positions, said it was “a bloody great outcome for Quade and Australia”.

“I’m absolutely delighted that minister Hawke has finally taken action to allow Quade Cooper to become an Australian citizen,” Keneally said. “It’s about time this Australian sporting champion’s passport matched his jersey.

“This change will help a number of highly regarded residents to finally become Australians.”

Cooper said he was grateful for the exposure his situation had been given and for the support he had received.

“I have to give my thanks to Kristina Keneally and her office for going into bat for me and the Australian public, who put a lot of pressure, and the media, on the government to take a look at not only my case [but others in a similar position],” Cooper said.

“It’s not over the line, but great to see the rule has been amended to make it a little easier for us. There would be countless others who’ve seen the news today and seen that little glimmer of hope.”

Cooper appeared 14 times over three years for Australia’s under-20s and schoolboys teams before making his full Wallabies debut in 2008. He travelled on his New Zealand passport throughout his rugby career, which has included two World Cups and winning the 2011 Super Rugby championship with the Reds.

In 2016 it was revealed Cooper’s lack of Australian citizenship had denied him a chance for selection with the Australian rugby sevens Olympic team for the Rio Games.

“Australian citizenship is a rare privilege and it should not come easy,” Hawke said. “Those who apply must meet a range of character, values and language requirements. They must also have lived in Australia for a minimum period to be eligible.

“However, the unique work and travel demands on some of our most highly distinguished prospective Australians should not preclude them from making the cut.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Quade Cooper is sensationally selected to start for the Wallabies after four years in exile – but he STILL can't get his Australian citizenship approved despite 70 appearances for the country

Quade Cooper will pull on the Wallabies jersey for the first time in four years this weekend after being selected to play against South Africa. Having not donned the green and gold since 2017, the 33-year-old will start at No.10 against the 2019 world champion Springboks with the game kicking off on Sunday afternoon in the Gold Coast.
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristina Keneally
Person
Alex Hawke
punditarena.com

Dave Rennie refutes suggestions that he selected Quade Cooper out of panic

Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie has insisted that Quade Cooper’s selection is not a sign of panic within Australia’s squad. Cooper will win his first test cap for the Wallabies in over four years when he starts against the Springboks on Sunday in their third round Rugby Championship encounter. Australia...
RUGBY
punditarena.com

Last-gasp Quade Cooper kick sees Australia beat South Africa

It turned out to be a fairytale return to the gold shirt for Quade Cooper as he won the game for the Wallabies with the last kick of the game. Cooper hadn’t played for Australia in over four years, but he didn’t put a foot wrong on his return to test rugby, marshalling the Wallabies’ backline well and converting all eight kicks at goal against South Africa.
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby Australia#Australian Government#Wallabies#Australians#The Gold Coast#Abc Radio Brisbane#Labor#Under 20s#Reds
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did 7News Report That The Australian Government Is Putting All Citizens Who Remain Unvaccinated By The End Of The Year Into ‘Isolation Camps’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a news alert about Australia putting all citizens who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year in “isolation camps.”. Verdict: False. The Instagram account 7newsvictoria, which is no longer available, did not appear to be affiliated with 7News...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT

Assistant Commissioner, Sector Capability (Ses Band 2) The Assistant Commissioner, Sector Capability, is a newly created role, reporting to the Commissioner and responsible for implementing.
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
Country
South Africa
Country
Australia
The Independent

Government changes HGV test rules in bid to tackle shortages

HGV drivers will only have to take one test rather than two, the government has announced, in a move designed to help alleviate shortages. The Department for Transport (DfT) said up to 50,000 more HGV driving tests would be made available, with drivers now only having to take one test to drive both a rigid and articulated lorry.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Travel industry relief mixed with fury after government eases rules

The travel industry has responded with relief to the easing of the UK’s government rules on international journeys.But there is fury about the delay in the announcement by the the transport secretary, Grant Shapps – partly because many feel travel abroad should have been liberalised months ago, and partly due to the manner of communicating the government’s decision.In a tweet just before 5pm on Friday, the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, announced that the testing regime for returning British travellers would be eased – with the “test to fly” ditched for people who are fully vaccinated. In addition, the...
WORLD
BBC

Covid-19: Travel rules set to change and Wales to decide on 'vaccine passports'

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. 1. Overhaul of international travel rules expected. Changes to the rules on international travel are expected, with ministers considering simplifying the traffic light system by scrapping the...
WORLD
BBC

Holiday surge expected after travel rules change

A surge in holiday bookings is expected after the government announced on Friday that international travel rules were being simplified in England. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the travel traffic light system was being replaced with a single red list. And fully vaccinated people will no longer need a pre-departure...
TRAVEL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake causes some damage in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — A magnitude 5.8 earthquake caused damage in the city of Melbourne on Wednesday in an unusually powerful temblor for Australia. The quake hit northeast of Australia’s second-most populous city near the town of Mansfield at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), Geoscience Australia said.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Boeing to build military aircraft drones in Australian city

Chicago-based aerospace giant Boeing has announced plans to build a new type of drone military aircraft in Australia. Boeing said Wednesday it has selected Toowoomba city in Queensland state as the final assembly point for its unmanned Loyal Wingman planes. The first test flights were completed earlier this year.The announcement comes less than a week after the U.S., Britain and Australia announced a new security alliance that will supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. The deal was condemned by China and has heightened tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.Scott Carpendale, managing director of Boeing Defence Australia, said development of the new...
ECONOMY
The Independent

PM Morrison says Melbourne anti-lockdown protesters should be 'ashamed' for actions at war memorial

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called the actions of protestors on Wednesday at Melbourne’s Shrine of Remembrance “disgusting.”More than 200 people were arrested after an intense stand-off between protestors and police at the war memorial. Two police officers were also struck in the head with bottles while one was admitted to hospital with chest pains.Mr Morrison, speaking from Washington DC said that the Shrine was a “sacred site and not a place of protest.”He added that the conduct of protesters was “disgraceful” adding that “it  was disrespectful and it dishonoured those Australians who have made the sacrifice and I...
AUSTRALIA
The Guardian

The Guardian

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy