Former 49ers, Saints linebacker Parys Haralson passes away at 37

Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away, the team announced. He was 37. "The 49ers are heartbroken and shocked by the news of Parys' tragic passing," the team said in a statement "Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy, while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across. We extend our condolences to Parys' family and loved ones."