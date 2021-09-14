CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Star Joining Adam Cole In AEW?

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCould Adam Cole see another former NXT champion follow him to All Elite Wrestling? It is being reported that Johnny Gargano’s WWE contract is set to expire very soon. Fightful Select is confirming that the date of expiration for Gargano’s contract is for December 3rd, 2021. As of now, WWE has not entered into serious discussions with the former NXT champion to renew his contact. Adam Cole’s ‘humiliating’ WWE contract offer recently leaked.

wrestlingrumors.net

Bryan Danielson Vs. Adam Cole In AEW: The Inevitable Showdown?

Bryan Danielson’s arrival in AEW brought the house down at All Out on September 5. Danielson’s debut came just moments after that of Adam Cole, who had just shocked the audience by joining The Elite. Danielson is now making it clear that he’s after The Elite. More specifically, Bryan is...
WWE

