WWE Star Joining Adam Cole In AEW?
Could Adam Cole see another former NXT champion follow him to All Elite Wrestling? It is being reported that Johnny Gargano’s WWE contract is set to expire very soon. Fightful Select is confirming that the date of expiration for Gargano’s contract is for December 3rd, 2021. As of now, WWE has not entered into serious discussions with the former NXT champion to renew his contact. Adam Cole’s ‘humiliating’ WWE contract offer recently leaked.wrestling-edge.com
Comments / 0